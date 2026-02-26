Ty Redmond will be an All-American in 2026 for Tennessee, Jermod McCoy predicts

Jermod McCoy sees Ty Redmond following in his footsteps with Tennessee football.

McCoy, a 2024 All-American, predicted Redmond will be an All-American as a sophomore in 2026.

“I think Ty is going to be an All-American next year for sure after the year he had,” McCoy said at the NFL Draft Combine on Thursday. “He learned a lot from me and Colton (Hood). Next year for sure is his year”

Redmond had three interceptions and 11 passes defended as a freshman in 2025 with the Vols. He made 25 tackles in 12 games, including 11 starts.

The 6-foot-1 freshman was pressed into action with McCoy sidelined all season after suffering an ACL tear in January 2025 and Rickey Gibson II suffering a season-ending injury in the season opener against Syracuse.

The three-star recruit from Georgia played opposite Hood as the Tennessee cornerback duo.

“His size,” McCoy said of Redmond’s strengths. “He is tall and long. He can attack the ball when is it in the air. His press is elite. Overall, he is a great corner.”

McCoy is a projected first-round draft pick following two seasons at Tennessee.

He was a breakout star during for Tennessee during the 2024 season. McCoy led the Vols with 13 passes defended with four interceptions and nine pass breakups. The Oregon State transfer had two interceptions in the end zone. He made 44 tackles as part of a Tennessee defense that helped the Vols reach the College Football Playoff for the first time.

He suffered the ACL tear while going through his own offseason workouts in January 2025. He did not return to play in the 2025 season.

McCoy is widely projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in April. Hood also is receiving first-round projections. Gibson transferred to Texas A&M following the season.