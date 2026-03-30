Tyler Lundblade visiting Tennessee basketball as elite transfer portal shooter from Belmont

Belmont transfer guard Tyler Lundblade is visiting Tennessee basketball this week, a source with knowledge of the situation told Volquest.

Lundblade was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in the 2025-26 season for the Bruins. He averaged 15.6 points, shooting 40.6% on 3-pointers.

The 6-foot-5 guard was one of 17 players to make more than 100 3-pointers this season. He made 115 in the 2025-26 season. He made 104 and led the nation by hitting 48.1% from three in the 2024-25 season.

Lundblade led the nation in free-throw percentage, hitting 93.4% of his free throws this season after hitting 94.4% a season prior.

The Dallas, Texas, native started his career at SMU as a walk-on. He transferred to TCU for the following two seasons.

He has one of year of eligibility remaining. He officially entered the transfer portal on March 23 as a graduate transfer, which allowed him to enter before the portal opens on April 7.

A recruiting dead period runs from April 2-9. Lundblade is making his visit prior to the dead period, which positions the Vols well to get an early opportunity to host the elite shooter.

Tennessee is expected to look to pursue guards heavily in the portal, especially high-level shooters. It will be looking for a starting point guard and a pair of starting-caliber guards along with rim protection for the 2026-27 roster.