Tyler Myatt returning to Tennessee baseball for 2027 season

Tyler Myatt is is returning to Tennessee baseball for the 2027 season, he told Volquest on Monday.

The former junior college standout hit .247 in his debut season with Tennessee, appearing in 34 games with 17 starts. Myatt launched three home runs with 12 RBI and scored 10 runs on the season. The second baseman was one of Tennessee’s best pinch hitters in 2026.

His first at-bat with Tennessee was a pinch hit home run on Opening Day against Nicholls on February 13. Myatt also launched a walk off, 434-foot homer to beat Kent State on February 20.

Myatt not only led Walters State in average (.484), home runs (31) and runs batted in (110), Myatt led all of junior college – leading the Senators to a national championship game appearance in 2025 ahead. He scored 93 runs, tallied 105 hits, 20 doubles and 220 total bases across 66 games with WSCC. Myatt recorded an incredible 1.014 slugging percentage and tallied a .583 on-base percentage, walking 46 times while striking out on 48 occasions.

Myatt joins Levi Clark, Trent Grindlinger and Stone Lawless as offensive players who are confirmed as returning to UT. Pitchers Cam Appenzeller, Landon Mack, Jackson Estes, Chandler Day, Will Haas and Nic Abraham all have confirmed their returns.

Keep up with the Tennessee baseball transfer portal movement over the next couple of weeks HERE.