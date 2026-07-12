Tennessee signee Tyler Putnam picked by the Rockies in the fifth round of 2026 MLB Draft

Tyler Putnam was picked by the Colorado Rockies to open the fifth round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday.

The Tennessee baseball right-handed pitcher signee was the first selection on the second day of the draft and was the No. 136 pick overall.

Putnam ranked as the No. 112 prospect in the draft by ESPN and the No. 139 draft prospect by MLB.com. Putnam, a standout from Battle High School in Columbia, Missouri, is one of eight right-handed pitchers in the Tennessee 2026 signing class.

Putnam, the second-ranked high school recruit out of Missouri, averaged a 97.8 mph on his fastball and showed plus spin while dominating the MLB Draft Combine. Perfect Game tabbed Putnam as the No. 23 high school right-handed pitcher and No. 92 recruit nationally.

UT had two first-round picks from its recruiting class. Putnam was the third Tennessee signee picked.

Outfielder Jared Grindlinger was chosen No. 12 overall by the Los Angeles Angels and outfielder Trevor Condon was drafted No. 13 overall by the St. Louis Cardinals. Kaiden McCarthy was picked by the Atlanta Braves in the second round.

Tennessee pitcher Tegan Kuhns was drafted No. 32 overall by the St Louis Cardinals in the first round.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.