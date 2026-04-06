Former Tennessee guard Tyreke Key signed by Toronto Raptors

Tyreke Key is getting his shot in the NBA.

The former Tennessee basketball guard signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors on Monday, the organization announced.

Key, 27, played the past two seasons with Toronto’s G-League affiliate, Raptors 905. He is averaging 16.6 points this season in 33 games. He is shooting 42.4% on 3-pointers. Key played in Belgium following his lone season with Tennessee in 2022-23.

Key, a Celina, Tennessee, native, averaged 8.2 points at UT in 33 games with 15 starts.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound guard averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the 2020-21 season at Indiana State. He missed the 2021-22 season after having season-ending shoulder surgery in early November then transferred to UT.

Key native averaged 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 114 career games at Indiana State. He is a career 37.4% 3-point shooter. He hit 44.8% of his 3-pointers as a sophomore in 2018-19.

Key scored 3,287 points during his high school career at Clay County, which is 11th most in Tennessee history. He scored a single-season state-record 1,383 points as a senior in 2016-17.