Virginia athlete Keith Nolen details Tennessee visit

Ashburn, Virginia athlete Keith Nolen is a fantastic looking prospect in the 2028 class. He was in Knoxville two weeks ago to checkout Tennessee for the Big Orange BBQ and Volquest caught up with him to recap the trip.

“I just enjoyed talking to coach Poindexter and all the coaches all day,” Nolen said. “The pit BBQ was good and it was just a good atmosphere all around.”

So what did he learn during the time with the Tennessee staff?

“In the cornerbacks meeting, I learned from coach Jones about hunger,” Nolen said. “Never give up and never slow down no matter what happens. Always keep your head down and keep working.”

Nolen has known Derek Jones since Jones was at Virginia Tech. Getting to chop it up and see him again was good.

“I like how he is not only a players coach but he is also going to help me be a better young man,” Nolen said. “He is going to help me develop into a better person.”

He also really connected with safeties coach Anthony Poindexter. The college football hall of famer has deep roots in the Commonwealth of Virginia and so it’s easy for him to connect.

“He is a competitive guy and a high energy guy,” Nolen said. “I just like being around him.”

So where is Tennessee at for Nolen? One thing is for sure and that is he will be back and likely for a game this fall.

“They are one of the top schools on my list so I want to get back here,” Nolen said. “I just want to continue to learn more. They are a really good program and you can see how they have done in college football over the years. They are all hard workers and can get me to the next level.”￼