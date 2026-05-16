Vol senior Lance Simpson ready for final postseason push of Tennessee career

Tennessee redshirt senior Lance Simpson is the unquestioned leader for Vol golf in his final season on Rocky Top. The Vols are in College Station, Texas for regionals and Volquest caught up with him to discuss this team and his career.

“I think it’s going to take a lot of patience and discipline and just sticking to the game plan,” Simpson said about the keys to advancing. “Not just letting the whole regional feeling get to guys.”

The regional will take play Monday through Wednesday where the top five teams advance to NCAA championships in California. They have been here before but each year is a different challenge.

“It’s pretty stressful,” Simpson said. “The feeling and pressure of the tournament is just different because you either get another tournament for the rest of the year or you’re done. Obviously everyone wants to keep playing golf.”

An All-SEC performer, the Farragut native has loved playing at Tennessee.

“I think just being close to home and growing up and always wanting to be a Tennessee Vol,” Simpson said about playing for his hometown team. “It’s been a dream and pretty cool for the last five years.

“Golf wise, getting to hang out with a lot of my best friends and getting to travel to cool places and have the opportunity to play a bunch of different golf courses that a lot of people don’t get to play. Just being with your best friends every day.”

So what does he like about this team that makes him feel like they have a chance to make it to California?

“I think we are pretty fiery and really competitive which I think is a really good thing heading into regionals because we want to go there and win,” Simpson said.

Tennessee will play practice rounds this weekend and tee off as the #3 seed on Monday morning. ￼