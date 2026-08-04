Volquest 2-Minute Drill: Recapping Tennessee media day

Tennessee will kickoff fall camp tomorrow morning but on Tuesday, Josh Heupel and his coaches and players met the media. The hot topic was obviously the quarterback position where Heupel looks for steady competition.

“Man, we’re starting training camp,” Heupel said. “Nobody’s going to earn it (or) lose it day one. Don’t want to see a guy make the same mistake twice. Want to see them be a different player than they were when they finished spring ball. And their command, control of what we’re doing offensively. You play a position where you have to be able to distribute the football. So that’s understanding our scheme, defenses, protections, checks, all of that. And then I want to see their fundamentals come into play so that they can be consistently accurate down the football field. It’s not going to be perfect here as we embark on training camp. I say the same thing to our entire team. I want some guys that don’t make the same mistake twice. They’re stacking reps, stacking days and continue to grow as a player. And somebody will go out there and earn it. And once that guy has done that, then we’ll name the guy.”

On the flip side, Jim Knowles likes his unit as they continue to install it all.

“It’s always a process, but I thought that we made more strides this spring and summer than any of my first-year assignments,” Knowles said. “Because I was able to bring in staff who understand the system really at all levels of the football.

“So I thought we got a lot done. We’re going to continue to move it forward in camp. But right now, I think right now going into camp, we’re about 70% or so of everything has already been put in. And we just need to keep bumping that up during camp. And I think we have the players who now really understand the system, that we can tweak it. We haven’t been into game planning yet. I don’t game plan against the (Tennessee) offense. So it’s all just teaching the different concepts and then we can mix and match them with which kind of increases the percentages as we go.”

Austin Price and Brent Hubbs with the latest in the Volquest 2-Minute Drill.