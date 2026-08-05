Fall Camp Special: Get 75% off an annual membership to Volquest!

Tennessee football is officially back in action with the Vols returning to the practice field to begin fall camp in preparation for the 2026 college football season.

The new season begins with all eyes on a quarterback battle between George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon while the Vols look to make another run to the College Football Playoff under sixth-year head coach Josh Heupel.

Tennessee fans need to look no further than Volquest for all the latest scoop by taking advantage of our deal for 75% OFF annual memberships!!

For a limited time, new members who join Volquest will get their first 12 months of premium Vols coverage for a quarter of the price — ONLY $2.49/month!

Heupel overhauled his staff by hiring Jim Knowles as defensive coordinator to fix Tennessee’s defense, hired strength coach Derek Owings away from Indiana and made him the highest-paid strength coach in the country and now the head coach looks find out which quarterback will keep the high-speed offense pouring in the points. There’s no shortage of information and news going down at Volquest!

Don’t miss a minute of the action and join Volquest today to get 75% OFF your first year of premium Tennessee coverage — that’s 12 months for ONLY $30!!

DON’T MISS OUT: 75% OFF annual offer ends Aug. 12 at 11:59 pm CT!!

With a Volquest annual membership, you’ll receive unlimited access to:

— The best staff covering Tennessee athletics and the best Vols content. The trusted and proven Volquest staff sets the industry standard for inside scoop, new, notes and premium analysis for all things Vols!

— Elite recruiting coverage from our Volquest recruiting insiders and On3 national recruiting team, delivering all the latest updates on where the Vols stand with key prospects from high school and the transfer portal.

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, Chad Simmons, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Allen Trieu, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and a growing team of influential national recruiting analysts and college insiders.

— The best and most informative Tennessee message board community around on The General’s Quarters! The one-of-a-kind Volquest community is the place for Tennessee fans to get around-the-clock access to the Volquest staff, read premium scoop on all things Vols and talk about it with other Tennessee fans!

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

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— In addition to exclusive access to all Volquest premium content and community, members can also read all premium articles across the On3 | Rivals network!

Get 75% OFF Volquest annual memberships now!

Led by long-time Tennessee insiders Brent Hubbs, Austin Price, Matt Ray, Grant Ramey and Mike Wilson, Tennessee fans will stay in the know on all the latest scoop from Rocky Top, complete with unparalleled access to breaking news, insider intel, exclusive interviews, compelling features, injury news, notes and developments, premium analysis and podcasts, along with the best Tennessee message board community around — all at a can’t-miss special offer: 75% off your first year!!

So don’t miss out on our sale of the season and become a Volquest annual member today to get your first year of exclusive Tennessee coverage for ONLY $30!!

Terms: This deal ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on August 12, 2026. This promotion is for new members only. On3 | Rivals reserve the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please email [email protected] with any questions you may have.