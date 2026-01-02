Andrew “AJ” Jackson on campus as latest addition to Jim Knowles staff

Josh Heupel has added Penn State defensive assistant Andrew Jackson to his staff to be part of Jim Knowles defensive unit. Sources tell Volquest that Jackson will coach the edge position. He is in Knoxville on Friday morning.

Jackson spent four years at West Virginia coaching the defensive line before his short stint in Happy Valley. Jackson spent his time with Knowles this past season coaching the edge position for the Nittany Lions.

In 2023, Jackson’s defensive line in Morgantown was able to use as many as three-deep across the front, showcasing development at the position. West Virginia’s defense ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 and tied for No. 19 in Power Five in sacks (33). The defense produced 84 tackles for loss (6.5 per game), ranking No. 2 in the Big 12 and tied for No. 14 among Power 5 schools. The defensive line was responsible for 16 sacks and 37 tackles for loss.

He also has spent time at Old Dominion and James Madison coaching the defensive front. He had a stint in the SEC as a quality control coach in 2018.

He was a player at Long Island University from 2007-2011.

Knowles didn’t take any on the field assistants with him from Ohio State to Penn State last season. Jackson gives some added knowledge to what Knowles wants out of his coaches and his defense. The success rate was apparent to Heupel.

“You look at his track record of success,” Heupel said during his press conference on Thursday, “building defenses that play at a championship level, being able to do it at multiple spots, do it in in a way that fits the personnel that’s there and that you can recruit to. Subtly being different at the different places that he’s been.

“And the ability to tie all three levels of it together and play really good defense.”

Jackson arrived in Knoxville and is ready to help Tennessee attack the transfer portal.