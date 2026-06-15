Vols DB Commit Carter Jamison breaks down weekend OV

Tennessee hosted defensive back commitment Carter Jamison over the weekend for his official visit. The Creekside High School (Ga.)standout prospect discussed the trip with Volquest.

“It was a great experience, there are great people here,”Jamison said. “I had a great time on my official visit.”

The nickel corner enjoyed his time around the coaching staff during the weekend. He spent plenty of time with Derek Jones and Brent Zdebski during the weekend.

“I like that they believe in me,” Jamison said of this. “They are great people, and even though I am not the biggest, they believe I am a dog.”

Jamison loves how he can fit into the football side of things at Tennessee.

“They want to use me the way I am already being used at Creekside. They see me being able to press and run and be physical,” Jamison said.

Jamison says everything has been “kind of quiet” since his commitment to the Vols, and he is not looking to take any visits in the future.

“I am good where I am at,” he said with a smile.

About Tennessee’s official visit weekend

Tennessee is hosting eight official visitors on campus this weekend. The Vols are looking to build on their 2027 class with five-star athlete Xavier Sabb headlining the weekend. Florida State commitment Dayon Cooper is back in town with the Vols looking to make a move in his recruitment as well. Offensive lineman Terrance Smith is in town to check out Tennessee again. Pennsylvania Safety Marcus Jones is back in town. He is the nephew of former Tennessee standout Mark Jones. Mississippi State cornerback commitment Brandon Allen is on an official visit to check out Tennessee. Tennessee commitments Carter Jamisonand Princeton Uwaifo are both in town as well.