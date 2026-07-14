Vols JuCo DL commit Christian Mays receives initial Rivals ranking

Tennessee landed the commitment of Junior College Defensive Lineman Christian Mays during his official visit in June. The 6-4, 320 pound prospect choose the Vols over Auburn at the time.

At the time of his commitment, Mays was unrated, but he has now received his Junior College ranking from Rivals.

Mays is rated as the No.1 Junior College Defensive Lineman and the No.2 overall player in the Junior College rankings for the 2027 cycle.

The Scout on Mays

Volquest caught up with Northeast Mississippi Community College defensive line Coach Trevor Stigers prior to the commitment to get his insight on Mays’ game.

Mays took time away from football before making the decision to return to football at NEMCC. Once he returned, the approach he has taken is something that has continued to standout to Stigers.

“Well, life teaches us different lessons anyways,” he said. “Especially real life, and going from being a kid to an actual adult with bills and real responsibility. Once he understood that he had a talent he could tap into and decided he wanted to go back in ball, that is why I said the way he has approached it and came about it. Usually, there will be a bunch of telling guys how to go about things, but he kind of had an understanding of it. He just wanted to be guided. He was very mature when he walked through the door. He appreciated breakfast, and he would tell me, ‘Coach, a couple of months ago, I was making my own breakfast, now I walk in here and it’s free.’” That is one cool story about him that I hope he will continue to tell.”