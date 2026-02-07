Vols make shortlist of finalists for No.1 interior offensive lineman

Maxwell Hiller, the No.1 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings, announced his top schools list on Saturday afternoon, and the Tennessee Volunteers made the cut.

Hiller announced via social media that he is down to Alabama, Florida, Ohio State and Tennessee.

The elite prospect has been a long-time target for the Vols, and he is a player they quickly checked on during the NCAA contact period when coaches were on the road to visit prospects.

Hiller last visited Knoxville in the fall, when Tennessee played host to New Mexico State. He left that trip impressed.

“Last time I was here is what brought me back,” Hiller told Volquest of what made him want to return to Tennessee this weekend. “Everything I experienced last time was so good that I had to come back. The coaching staff, environment, everything, checks all of the boxes here.”

Hiller’s return trip to Knoxville did not disappoint this weekend either.

“Even though it was not as much of a key game, the environment was still amazing,” the five-star said. “Even when they got a couple of yards, I could hear the crowd heating up. It was pretty amazing. Then when they did the wave was pretty cool, too. They did it ten times around the stadium.”

Hiller enjoyed his time around the Tennessee coaching staff during that game day visit as well.

“Just how genuine they are,” Hiller said of what stood out about his time with the staff. “I was talking with Coach Elarbee a lot, and we have sat down and watched film both times I was here. Just the way he coaches and some of the techniques and schemes he runs here are amazing. These guys are welcoming and treat me like family. It just feels great to be here.”

Tennessee will look to get Hiller back to campus during the spring, and then host him on an official visit in June.

Hiller is currently rated as the No.11 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, the No.1 interior offensive line prospect and the No.1 prospect from the state of Pennsylvania for the 2027 cycle.