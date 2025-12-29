Vols in the NFL week 17

How did the former Vols fare in the 17th week of the regular season? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Houston Texans – Barnett had 2 tackles and 2 sacks in the Texans 20-16 win over Chargers

Matthew Butler, dl, Miami Dolphins — Butler had a tackle in the Dolphins 20-17 win over Tampa

Jerome Carvin, ol, Jacksonville Jaguars — Carvin is on the Jaguars practice squad

Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans fell to the Saints 34-26

Josh Dobbs, qb, New England Patriots —Dobbs went 3 for 4 for 30 yards in the Patriots 42-10 win over the Jets

Princeton Fant, te, Dallas Cowboys — Fant is on the practice squad

Kamal Hadden, db, Green Bay Packers — Hadden got hurt in the Packers 41-24 win over Ravens

Hendon Hooker, qb, New York Jets — Hooker is on the practice squad

Jalin Hyatt, wr, New York Giants — Hyatt was inactive on Sunday

Theo Jackson, db, Minnesota Vikings – Jackson had 4 tackles and a sack in the Vikings 23-10 win over the Lions

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings had 2 catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers 42-38 win over the Bears

Jakob Johnson, h-back, Houston Texans — Johnson is on injured reserve

Velus Jones, Jr, wr, New Orleans Saints — Jones is on the practice squad

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints —Kamara was inactive on Sunday

Cade Mays, ol, Carolina Panthers — The Panthers fell to the Seahawks 27-10

Jaylen McCollough, s, Los Angeles Rams — The Rams play Monday night

Joe Milton, qb, Dallas Cowboys — Milton didn’t play in the Cowboys 30-23 win over the Commanders

Omarr Norman-Lott, dl, Kansas City Chiefs — Norman-Lott is on injured reserve

Josh Palmer, wr, Buffalo Bills — Palmer had one catch for 12 yards in the Bills 13-12 loss to the Eagles

James Pearce, Jr, dl, Atlanta Falcons — The Falcons play Monday night

Dylan Sampson, rb, Cleveland Browns — Sampson had 11 carries for 47 yards in the Browns 13-6 win over Steelers

Elijah Simmons, dl, Tampa Bay Bucs — Simmons was inactive on Sunday

Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs fell to the Broncos 20-13

Alontae Taylor, cb, New Orleans Saints — Taylor had 9 tackles and 4 PBU’s in the Saints 34-26 win over the Titans

Darrell Taylor, de, Houston Texans — Taylor is on injured reserve

Dont’e Thornton, Jr, wr, Las Vegas Raiders —Thornton had 2 catches for 12 yards in the Raiders 34-10 loss to the Giants

Cedric Tillman, wr, Cleveland Browns — Tillman had one catch for 42 yards in the Browns 13-6 win over the Steelers

Shy Tuttle, dl, Tennessee Titans — Tuttle was waived this week by the Titans

Dee Williams, db, New York Giants — Williams is on the practice squad

Darnell Wright, ol, Chicago Bears — The Bears fell to the 49ers 42-38

Jaylen Wright, rb, Miami Dolphins — Wright had 5 carries for 56 yards in the Dolphins 20-17 win over the Bucs.

Byron Young, de, Los Angeles Rams — The Rams play Monday night