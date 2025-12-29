Vols in the NFL week 17
How did the former Vols fare in the 17th week of the regular season? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Houston Texans – Barnett had 2 tackles and 2 sacks in the Texans 20-16 win over Chargers
Matthew Butler, dl, Miami Dolphins — Butler had a tackle in the Dolphins 20-17 win over Tampa
Jerome Carvin, ol, Jacksonville Jaguars — Carvin is on the Jaguars practice squad
Morgan Cox, ls, Tennessee Titans – The Titans fell to the Saints 34-26
Josh Dobbs, qb, New England Patriots —Dobbs went 3 for 4 for 30 yards in the Patriots 42-10 win over the Jets
Princeton Fant, te, Dallas Cowboys — Fant is on the practice squad
Kamal Hadden, db, Green Bay Packers — Hadden got hurt in the Packers 41-24 win over Ravens
Hendon Hooker, qb, New York Jets — Hooker is on the practice squad
Jalin Hyatt, wr, New York Giants — Hyatt was inactive on Sunday
Theo Jackson, db, Minnesota Vikings – Jackson had 4 tackles and a sack in the Vikings 23-10 win over the Lions
Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings had 2 catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers 42-38 win over the Bears
Jakob Johnson, h-back, Houston Texans — Johnson is on injured reserve
Velus Jones, Jr, wr, New Orleans Saints — Jones is on the practice squad
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints —Kamara was inactive on Sunday
Cade Mays, ol, Carolina Panthers — The Panthers fell to the Seahawks 27-10
Jaylen McCollough, s, Los Angeles Rams — The Rams play Monday night
Joe Milton, qb, Dallas Cowboys — Milton didn’t play in the Cowboys 30-23 win over the Commanders
Omarr Norman-Lott, dl, Kansas City Chiefs — Norman-Lott is on injured reserve
Josh Palmer, wr, Buffalo Bills — Palmer had one catch for 12 yards in the Bills 13-12 loss to the Eagles
James Pearce, Jr, dl, Atlanta Falcons — The Falcons play Monday night
Dylan Sampson, rb, Cleveland Browns — Sampson had 11 carries for 47 yards in the Browns 13-6 win over Steelers
Elijah Simmons, dl, Tampa Bay Bucs — Simmons was inactive on Sunday
Trey Smith, ol, Kansas City Chiefs — The Chiefs fell to the Broncos 20-13
Alontae Taylor, cb, New Orleans Saints — Taylor had 9 tackles and 4 PBU’s in the Saints 34-26 win over the Titans
Darrell Taylor, de, Houston Texans — Taylor is on injured reserve
Dont’e Thornton, Jr, wr, Las Vegas Raiders —Thornton had 2 catches for 12 yards in the Raiders 34-10 loss to the Giants
Cedric Tillman, wr, Cleveland Browns — Tillman had one catch for 42 yards in the Browns 13-6 win over the Steelers
Shy Tuttle, dl, Tennessee Titans — Tuttle was waived this week by the Titans
Dee Williams, db, New York Giants — Williams is on the practice squad
Darnell Wright, ol, Chicago Bears — The Bears fell to the 49ers 42-38
Jaylen Wright, rb, Miami Dolphins — Wright had 5 carries for 56 yards in the Dolphins 20-17 win over the Bucs.
Byron Young, de, Los Angeles Rams — The Rams play Monday night