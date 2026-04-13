Vols to ‘checker' Lindsey Nelson Stadium for Tennessee and Ole Miss on Saturday  

Tennessee announced ‘Checker Lindsey Nelson Stadium’ for Saturday’s game with No. 25 Ole Miss that’s set for 6 p.m. ET on the SEC Network+.

Fans are encouraged to visit CheckerLNS.com to determine which sections will be wearing orange and white for the ballgame. Students will receive a free t-shirt prior to the game at the student gate, courtesy of Dick’s House of Sport.

Tennessee first checkered Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 15, 2021 in a walk off 8-7 win over No. 1 Arkansas. The Vols won in dramatic fashion that day on a three-run homer from Max Ferguson. Saturday will be the second time in program history fans will take part in Checker LNS.

Tennessee baseball sweeps Mississippi State in Starkville

Tennessee baseball is fresh off a sweep of previously No. 9 Mississippi State on the road last weekend where the Vols outscored the Bulldogs 19-9 in three games.

Freshman reliever Cam Appenzeller stole the show in the opener on Friday with five innings of two-run baseball with a career-high eight strikeouts. Veteran Brandon Arvidson took the ball from starter Tegan Kuhns on Saturday in the seventh inning and pitched the final three scoreless innings to secure the series win.

Three ninth inning runs with two outs handed stopper Bo Rhudy some insurance in Sunday’s 7-2 win that clinched the series sweep. It was the first series conference sweep since March 28-30, 2025 at South Carolina and the first SEC sweep in 13 tries for Tennessee, dating back to last season.

The pitching staff walked only two batters and hit one in 27 innings pitched in the series. Manny Marin, Garrett Wright and Trent Grindlinger all recorded five hits on the weekend while Levi Clark drove in a team-high five runs while Wright reached base eight times.

Tennessee baseball a game under .500 midway through SEC play

At the halfway point of the 2026 Southeastern Conference schedule, Tennessee is tied with Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt for sixth in the league standings with a 7-8 record. The Vols own a 24-12 overall record and are 18-6 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Georgia sits atop the standings with an 11-4 record in league play. One of the four losses came to Tennessee in the conference opening weekend in Athens. Texas & Texas A&M are tied for second at 9-5 while Florida is next with a 9-6 record.

Alabama, Ole Miss and Arkansas are next with 8-7 conference records in front of Kentucky and Auburn at 7-7. LSU is 6-9 in SEC games while South Carolina and Missouri bring up the back with 5-10 and 3-12 marks, respectively.

Ole Miss swept LSU at home this past weekend. After the rebels came to town, Tennessee is set to host Alabama before traveling to Kentucky the first weekend of May. The Vols host Texas and then travel to Oklahoma to conclude the 2026 SEC schedule.