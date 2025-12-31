Watch: Tennessee DL signee Darryl Rivers Senior season highlights

McEachern High School (Ga.) standout defensive end Darryl Rivers saw his stock soar after his junior season. He committed to the Vols in July, but Georgia pushed earlier in the fall. He has remained locked in with Tennessee, and he has now official signed to be a Volunteer.

Rivers recently posted his Senior season highlights on his HUDL account, which you can watch in the video player below.

“It is really just a blessing, man” Rivers told Volquest prior to signing. “I don’t really know how to put this into words. But just to see all of the hard work pay off. I prayed about it to God and asked for just this one offer, and he delivered with this offer from Tennessee.”

Rivers has always been about the grind even when he didn’t have any offers, and he believes sticking to will allow him to continue to make an impact.

“I am a very hard worker,” Rivers said. “I am just going to do what my coaches tell me and put my head down and work. I feel like if I push myself hard enough and stay true to the game with attention to detail, I feel like I can find a way to contribute very early on in my career.”

The Scout on Rivers

Rivers is a big, versatile body who caught fire late in his Junior season. He carried that over the field again this fall, and his tape was very strong throughout his senior season. So much so that Georgia circled back and tried to get him into their class at one point.

He has a high motor and tracks plays down from the backside at the high school level as most schools choose to not run it at him very often. When they do, or when he is getting after the passer, he is disruptive with his length and lateral quickness.