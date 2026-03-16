Watch: Tennessee takes to the practice field for the first time this spring

The Tennessee Volunteers took to the practice field on Monday morning for the first time in 2026. As Josh Heupel enters his sixth season on Rocky Top, the Vols have plenty of storylines to watch this spring. Volquest was on hand for day one of practice, and you can see our highlights from the media viewing portion of practice below.

Plenty of eyes will be on Tennessee’s quarterback competition between George MacIntyre, Faizon Brandon and Ryan Staub, and rightfully so, but last off-season, Heupel and company evolved the offense, and they will look to continue building upon this during the spring while also identifying their signal-caller for the 2026 season.

“All of those puzzle pieces that you have of how you wanna apply pressure to the defense outside of the scope of tempo, shift, trade, motion, all of that, your different personnel groupings. Here are your concepts, your puzzle pieces that you think are all gonna fit together,” head coach Josh Heupel told Volquest of annually building the newest edition of the offense. “Right now, you have a quarterback competition on campus. You’re exposing them to all of those pieces, and then once you make the decision of who your quarterback is what are the best pieces for him? “What is he most comfortable, what fits his skill set? And then how do you move your personnel into position to be successful, and what can your O-line do? All those pieces come together, and that forms your identity of who you are as an offense.”

Heupel’s offense has set records during his time on Rocky Top, and defenses are always working to find the counter to what the Vols are doing, which is why the Tennessee staff has to always work to stay one step ahead.

“I think the game never stops. There’s constant growth, and sometimes it’s just a continued evolution around the circle, that the game kinda takes,” Heupel said. “That’s why, offensively you’re changing from year to year, trying to project what you’re gonna see and what you’re gonna need in your toolbox to attack people.

“It’s also the fun part of it as a staff. You have that opportunity to change and grow, and ultimately then your players get to go paint it and be the artist.”