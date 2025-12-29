Watch: Vols DB Signee Jamyan Theodore's Senior Season Highlights

Tennessee landed the commitment of 2026 defensive back Jamyan Theodore on July 1st, and the Baylor School Standout signed with the Vols during the Early Signing Period in December. Theodore played a pivotal role in the Red Raiders’ 2025 State Championship season.

He recently shared his HUDL highlights, which you can take a look at below. Theodore starred as a two-way player at Baylor. He caught 48 passes for 1,017 and 13 touchdowns. On defense, he totaled 29 tackles, had eight pass defenses, two interceptions, and he forced three fumbles.

“I am definitely excited,” Theodore told Volquest prior to signing. “First off, I want to thank God and give the glory to him for putting me in this situation. I am definitely excited to put pen to and making it official and getting it locked in with Tennessee. It is something I have been looking forward to making this permanent and getting started on Rocky Top.”

Theodore has had a big senior season at Baylor. He hopes to cap it with a state championship later this week before he gets started in Knoxville.

“I definitely feel like I can make a big impact because of the trust and believe they have in me,” Theodore said. “I just have to keep my head down and be humble. I am going to go in there and work every day and just look for improvement. I just want to keep working, and I know I will be able to come in and make an impact for the team wherever they need me at, and I am just blessed to be in such a great situation.”

The Scout on Theodore

Prior to Theodore’s commitment, Volquest caught up with Baylor School Head Coach Erik Kimrey to get insight on what the Vols are getting in the standout prospect.

“I think you start with his character,” Kimrey said of what stands out about Theodore. ” He comes from a great family that has sacrificed a lot for him to be here at Baylor. He has really invested in the time that he has been with us, both academically and athletically. He is a young man who has a really clear vision of what he wants to do. He could play offense as well. We will certainly use him in more of a Travis Hunter-type role this year, but I think his heart is as a cornerback. That is what he wants to do, and he has proven himself to be elite at that.”