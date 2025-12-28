Watch: Vols LB Signee Brayden Rouse's Senior season highlights

Kell High School (Ga.) standout linebacker Brayden Rouse was a priority prospect for Tennessee for months in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Rouse chose the Vols over Alabama, Michigan and Texas in July.

He recently posted his 2025 senior season highlights on Hudl, which you can watch in the video player below.

“I feel like I can have a big impact when I come in,” Rouse told Volquest prior to signing. “I have to put some weight on and get stronger and keep learning more about the position, but I feel like when it comes to my athleticism, it is definitely going to set myself apart and be able to come in and make a solid impact. Just for Coach Banks and Coach Inge to put me in a lot of different positions, that takes limits off of our defense and allows one single player to move all over the place. Definitely excited to showoff my versatility and grow as a player, but I think I can bring a lot to the team when I get there.”

The Scout on Rouse

“I think you look at the obvious blend of size and athleticism for a second-level defender, he has all of those traits you covet at the linebacker position,” Steve Wiltfong, Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal for On3 told Volquest at the time of Rouse’s commitment. “He is big, physical and can play sideline-to-sideline. When the football is in his vicinity, he has the ability to turn into an offensive-type player—maybe pick it off and take it the other way. The other thing about him is he is just a pure football player, coach’s kid, and plays hard and plays right. He brings the leadership traits to a football team that is trying to compete at a high level. If he is instinctual at the next level, he is going to be a great player just because of the athleticism he has and the size he has. I think his ceiling is high. He will continue to develop from a strength and speed standpoint, and he will continue to develop at the position playing it this fall.”

“Brayden Rouse is a well-rounded linebacker prospect. He is a fantastic two-way player on Friday nights. You can see his instincts in space and his ability to cover and make plays on the ball. He is a guy who is a nimble athlete and a mover that can run sideline-to-sideline. Really like the play speed and his ability to track down ball carriers in pursuit. He is just kind of a playmaking, instinctual player. You see that with his ball skills and his ability to make plays as a tight end. One of the top linebacker prospects in the country. View him as a top-ten linebacker nationally, and a top linebacker prospect in the Southeast. We don’t think there is a huge gap between him and some of the top linebackers in the country, so I am looking forward to watching him as a senior. He is a huge get for Tennessee. A guy that was coveted by big time programs, so for Tennessee to go into Georgia and get him, I think that was a big time recruiting win.” –On3 Director of Scouting and Recruiting Charles Power