What Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar said on Friday of Music City Bowl practice

NASHVILLE – Tennessee football is on the ground in the state’s capitol to continue final preparations for Tuesday’s Music City Bowl against Illinois.

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar met with members of the media following practice at Montgomery Bell Academy. Here’s the video and written transcript of the press conference.

On what he’s seen from freshman quarterback George MacIntyre…

“I think he’s prepared. He has came a lot from when he first got here, obviously before I got here. And then when I got here to now, he’s grown a lot. Got the playbook down and he is here for a reason. Super talented, super smart. He is a leader, so when he gets a chance, he’ll go out there and take advantage of it for sure.”

On where he has seen George MacIntyre grow specifically…

“I would say all over the place in the film room. Getting the timing down with the receivers, being vocal and controlling the offense. Film studies – asking good questions. Learning defenses and just getting the scheme of what we got going on down to a tee. Obviously, there’s some stuff we can still work on all together, but when I got here up tonight, he’s grown a lot in those aspects and obviously getting his weight up. People are talking about his weight, but he’s getting out there, he’s pretty strong. People don’t think he’s strong, but he’s actually really strong. He’s prepared and when he gets the shot, he’ll take advantage of it for sure.”

On if there’s been a sense of urgency for George MacIntyre…

“I would say so. Not as much, I would say just because, I mean, he’s a competitor so he comes in and competes every day – just because the chance is coming a little closer. I don’t think it’s spiked even more, but he’s ready. Either it’s the next guy up and no matter who it is, he will be ready. Offseason go out there and we compete in the classroom and on the field, so excited to see what he can do.”

On Radarious Jackson and Travis Smith and how they have reacted to increased workloads…

“Very well. They get a lot of reps at practice, but a lot team reps and first team reps is a little different. They adapted well. They know what they’re doing and they’re out there competing for a spot. So, it’s good to see them and I’m excited to go out there and play with them.”

On how important Tennessee has become to him…

“You could say it’s important. I’m excited to go out there and play one more time for this team. I’m super grateful for the coaches, community and players for accepting me in.”

On putting the season into context between successes and shortcomings…

“Just blessed and grateful. I just came in and short amount of time I had to grind and get the playbook down. Had to get the connections down with the teammates and my coaches and a lot of little details like that mean a little more. So, you know, I’m just super grateful to to be in the position I am. A lot of people wish they could be in my position and play for the University of Tennessee. So, that’s all I can say for that.”

On comfortability with majority of offense playing in the bowl game…

“Very, you know what I mean? But at the same time, I practice a lot with guys rotating within groups. So, I mean, live reps is a little different than practice reps, but I’ve been out there with all types of players out there. So, it is very comforting though. We’re out there playing one last game together and you got one more game of proof.”

On how the importance of having Miles Kitselman back for the bowl game…

“It’s important. He is a big aspect of our offense, in the pass and run game. So, having him out there is super exciting. Just one more target for me.”

On the fans he has seen in Nashville…

“I haven’t seen too much. Obviously, it was a little holiday so everybody’s out celebrating and family, but haven’t been too many fans I’ve seen yet. Also, I haven’t really been out as well, but Nashville is a little bigger town. It’s got a lot going on, but I’m excited to see it – go around and explore.”

On handling the cold on Tuesday for the Music City Bowl…

“Yeah, I don’t mind. It’s fun at [Appalachian] State (when) last couple games we’re practicing in ten-degree weather. Out there in the snow and we’re trying to be tough out there with no long sleeves on, nothing on (in the) freezing. But as you get going, it’s fun. Everybody out there enjoying it. So, I don’t think it’s too big of an aspect to worry about personally just because I’ve been in that type of weather already. But it’ll be a fun game to go play.”