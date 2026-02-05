Where Tennessee Baseball is picked to finish in the SEC for the 2026 season

Tennessee baseball has been picked to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference in what will be the first season under new head coach Josh Elander.

The SEC predicted order of finish, which was released by the league on Thursday, was voted on by the 16 head coaches who comprise the conference.

Tennessee received no first place votes but reeled in 162 points overall in the voting process. The Vols earned six more points than Florida (156), who placed seventh, and trailed Auburn (175) by 13 points, as they were picked fifth.

The defending national champion LSU Tigers were picked to win the conference this season, earning nine of the 16 possible first place votes. Texas, who had one first place vote, was picked second while Mississippi State, and its four first pace votes, were picked third.

Arkansas, who ranked fourth, added the final two first place votes. Vanderbilt, Georgia and Ole Miss rounded out the top 10 while Kentucy, Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Missouri finished off the rankings.

For the third time in four years, the Tennessee baseball team will begin Southeastern Conference play on the road away from Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Elander’s first season on Rocky Top as head coach has his program hitting the road to take on Georgia in Athens from March 13-15. The first home series of conference action takes place the following weekend when Tennessee plays host to Missouri.

Tennessee’s two other notable home series include LSU (April 3-5) and Texas (May 8-10).

The 30-game Southeastern Conference slate was previously announced earlier in the offseason, as were the three games set to be played in Arlington, TX. at Globe Life Field for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. Tennessee is set to play UCLA, Arizona Sate and Virginia Tech in what will be its second trip in three years to the Major League Baseball Stadium.

Tennessee’s nonconference slate consists of 38 games with the season-opener against Nicholls State on February 13. The first midweek contest will be against UNC Asheville on February 17. Tennessee will host three nonconference weekend series at home (Nicholls State, Kent State and Wright State) to go along with 14 midweek home bouts.

The Vols won won the SEC regular season twice (2022, 2024), the conference tournament twice (2022, 2024) and the SEC Eastern Division three times (2021, 2022, 2024) with Elander as associate head coach, before the conference shifted away from divisions prior to the 2025 campaign.

Additionally, Tennessee boasted three preseason All-SEC selections on Thursday as well with Henry Ford (OF) and Brandon Arvidson (RHP) named to the first tea and Levi Clark (1B) to the second team.

2026 SEC Predicted Order of Finish (first place votes)