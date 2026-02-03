Where Tennessee baseball is preseason ranked in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll

The start of the Josh Elander era for Tennessee baseball is just over a week away and the preseason accolades are continuing to roll in.

The USA TODAY Coaches Poll was were the latest to release their preseason rankings on Tuesday and the publication tabbed the Vols at No. 15 in the country to begin the new season. Tennessee checked in at No. 14 for D1 Baseball, No. 13 by Baseball America and has been preseason ranked as high as No. 3 by Perfect Game thus far.

Right-handed pitcher Tegan Kuhns and 2-way outfielder/left-handed pitcher Blaine Brown were named second team preseason All-Americas by Baseball America earlier this week. They join teammates Henry Ford (INF/OF) and Brady Frederick (RHP) with preseason All-American nods thus far.

The Vols open the 2026 slate with Nicholls on February 13 from the newly renovated Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee has reached five-straight super regionals in NCAA postseason action, topped with a national championship in 2024. Former skipper Tony Vitello resigned from his post in October to accept the managerial position with the San Francisco Giants – becoming the first sitting college head coach to make the jump to the majors.

With the move came a flurry of coaching changes. Elander got the promotion from associate head coach to head coach. Support staffer Josh Reynolds replaces Frank Anderson, who followed Vitello to the Giants. Florida associate head coach Chuck Jerolomon joined Elander on Rocky Top and assistant coach ross Kivett added the tag of recruiting coordinator.

Additionally, Keegan Knoll takes over as strength coach for Quentin Eberhardt – who also left for San Franscisco. Craig Bell was also hired away from Florida to be the team’s Director of Program Development.

Tennessee’s roster, that was released last week, consists of 39 players – five more than the 34 number set by the recent passing of the house settlement. The additional five players added are a result of ‘designated student athletes’ tags that were put in place to protect a portion of new signees.

Tennessee will go to work with 18 position players, 18 pitchers and three 2-way athletes who will play both the field and pitch. The roster consists of 16 freshmen, 12 sophomores, eight juniors, two seniors and one graduate student.

Elander released the entirety of the 2026 slate in November and Tennessee will play at the newly renovated Lindsey Nelson Stadium a total of 38 times with 15 away bouts and three contests on a neutral field.

The 30-game Southeastern Conference slate was previously announced earlier in the offseason, as were the three games set to be played in Arlington, TX. at Globe Life Field for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. Tennessee is set to play UCLA, Arizona Sate and Virginia Tech in what will be its second trip in three years to the Major League Baseball Stadium.

Tennessee’s nonconference slate consists of 38 games with the season-opener against Nicholls State on February 13. The first midweek contest will be against UNC Asheville on February 17. Tennessee will host three nonconference weekend series at home (Nicholls State, Kent State and Wright State) to go along with 14 midweek home bouts.

Tennessee in Preseason Rankings

Perfect Game: No. 3

Baseball America: No. 13

D1 Baseball: No. 14

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: No.15

Preseason Accolades for Vols

INF/OF Henry Ford: First Team All-American (Perfect Game), Third Team All-American (D1 Baseball)

RHP Brady Frederick: Third Team All-American (Perfect Game, D1 Baseball)

RHP Tegan Kuhns: Second Team All-American (Baseball America)

OF/LHP Blaine Brown: Second Team All-American (Baseball America)