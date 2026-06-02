Where Tennessee baseball players are assigned for summer league action

Tennessee baseball’s season has come to an end, but summer ball is right around the corner. Several summer leagues around the country have revealed their playing rosters this week and the Vols are well represented.

This story is developing and more names will be added when they become public.

Cape Cod League

The Brewster Whitecaps boast the biggest collection of Vols to date with three players (as of now) expected to join the club this summer. The players are Jay Abernathy, Blaine Brown and Landon Mack.

Abernathy tallied a .236 average with three home runs, 16 RBI and 36 runs scored in 53 games with 39 starts this season for Tennessee as a sophomore. The versatile defender played both centerfield and second base for the Vols.

Brown, who started every game for Tennessee as a sophomore except the season finale, recorded a .240 average with 13 home runs and 42 RBI with 43 runs scored. He also pitched three innings on the mound in four appearances where he allowed one run, struck out five and walked three.

Mack missed the final three weeks of the season for Tennessee with general arm soreness. The sophomore started 12 games and logged a 4-4 record with a 4.67 ERA. He struck out 77 batters and walked 25.

Cam Appenzeller and Brayden Krenzel, the latter who entered the transfer portal on Monday, are expected to pitch for the Orleans Firebirds. Appenzeller was named to the SEC All-Freshman squad this season after posting a 6-1 record and 4.76 ERA in 56.2 innings that spanned 20 appearances with two starts. The southpaw struck out 64 and walked 15 on the year.

Krenzel struggled with a 2-3 record and a 9.35 ERA in 20 appearances as a sophomore. He recorded two early season saves.

SEC All-Freshman standout Trent Grindlinger will report to the Harwich Mariners this summer. Grindlinger was second on the team with a .345 average to go along with eight homers and 29 RBI. The rookie moved into the starting lineup on a consistent basis in early April.

Collegiate baseball’s best and most prestigious summer league will consist of a 40-game slate beginning on June 13 with games played through August 2. The league’s All-Star game will take place on July 18 at Whitehouse Field, home of the Harwich Mariners. The postseason will run from August 4-12.

Appalachian League

Three Tennessee freshmen have been assigned to the Johnson City Doughboys. Those players include pitchers Will Haas and Jax Bishop and outfielder Nate Eisfelder.

Haas grew into a dependable bullpen arm by season’s end, finishing his rookie season with an 0-1 record and a 6.43 ERA in 15 appearances. Haas had the internal brace procedure done prior to his arrival at Tennessee last summer.

Bishop tossed 2.2 innings over five appearances with a 3.38 ERA as a freshman in 2026. Eisfelder was one of Tennessee’s top outfield reserves. He finished the first college season with a .192 average over 26 at-bats in 18 appearances and four games started. Eisfelder homered twice and drove in nine runs.

Freshman catcher Cash Williams, who redshirted this past spring, is expected to suit up for the Kingsport Axmen this summer.

The 2026 Appalachian League regular season will consist of 48 games played between June 4 and July 30. Four teams comprise the postseason with the championship game set to be played on August 1.

New England League

Tennessee freshman pitcher Sawyer Deering will play for the Ocean State Waves this summer of the New England League. Deering made 10 appearances with the Vols this past season, logging 6.2 innings with a 6.75 ERA, five strikeouts and three walks.