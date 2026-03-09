Where Tennessee baseball ranks in national polls

Tennessee baseball stayed the same in one poll and dropped down two spots in three of the updated national polls on Monday following a 4-1 week with midweek victories over ETSU and Oakland followed by a series win over Wright State.

The Vols (12-4) took a pair of one-run games over the Raiders before falling 6-0 in shutout fashion on Sunday. Tennessee handled ETSU and Oakland by a combined score of 18-3.

Tennessee stayed at No. 19 in this week’s D1 Baseball poll, the rankings Volquest follows. The Vols are just behind Oregon State at No. 18 and in front of Florida State at No. 20. Tennessee is one of 11 teams form the Southeastern conference to crack this week’s top 25 poll from the publication.

UCLA remains atop the poll and is followed by Texas, who jumped up two spots to No. 2. Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Arkansas and Auburn all move dup one spot to No. 3-6, respectively. Southern Miss, Georgia, Oklahoma and NC state round out the top 10 as each program moved up three spots.

Other SEC teams comprising this week’s rankings include No. 13 LSU, No. 21 Kentucky, No. 22 Texas A&M and No. 23 Florida. The Gators (-12) and Tigers (-11) each dropped several spots following 3-2 and 1-4 record weeks, respectively.

Tennessee dropped two spots down to No. 19 by Perfect Game and two spots down to No. 21 in both the USA TODAY Coaches poll and Baseball America poll. The NCBWA poll has not been updated as of early Monday afternoon.

“Third baseman Henry Ford went 9-for-21 with five runs scored, six RBIs and a pair of home runs,” Baseball America wrote. “On a Tennessee team that has only two regulars batting over .300, Ford is hitting .353/.405/.618. Taylor Tracey struck out seven of the nine batters he faced in three perfect innings against Oakland.

“Garrett Wright doubled to lead off the ninth and Manny Marin singled him in for the walkoff win (vs. Wright State) on Friday.”

Tennessee is on the road at No. 8 Georgia this weekend to begin SEC play.

“Just immaturity across the board,” coach Josh Elander said on Sunday’s 6-0 loss to Wright State. “Guys taking huge swings when we’re down three. In-between on heaters and changeups. A lot of pull-side ground ball misses and I think we hit 12 or 13 fly ball outs (with) 50-plus degree launch. The math is very simple on that. You’re out when you do that.”

Tennessee in the weekly polls

Perfect Game: No. 19 (-2)

D1 Baseball: No. 19 (-)

USA TODAY Coaches Poll: No. 21 (-2)

Baseball America: No. 21 (-2)

NCBWA: (not yet updated)