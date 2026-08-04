Where Tennessee football is ranked in the preseason Coaches Poll

Tennessee football will start the new season ranked No. 18 in the preseason US LBM Coaches Poll. The Vols are ranked one spot behind Penn State at No. 17 and just ahead of Washington at No. 19. The Associated Press Preseason Top 25 is scheduled to be released later this month.

Texas is the highest-ranked opponent on Tennessee’s schedule at No. 4. Texas A&M is ranked No. 8, Alabama is No. 11 and LSU is No. 13.

Missouri is ranked No. 25 and Florida is unranked, but received 147 votes, second-most among teams that did not make the top 25. South Carolina got 50 votes, Vanderbilt got 37 and Auburn got 29 and Georgia Tech got 26 votes.

The Vols open the new season against Furman on Sept. 5 at Neyland Stadium. They then go to Georgia Tech in Week 2, facing the Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 12. After a Sept. 19 game against Kennesaw State, Tennessee opens the SEC schedule at home against Texas on Sept. 26.

Last season the Vols started at No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll. They would climb to as high as No. 11 in both rankings in October, after a 5-1 start to the season.

A loss at Alabama dropped Tennessee to No. 17 in both polls. The Vols moved up to No. 14 after the win at Kentucky, but dropped after the home loss to Oklahoma and entered the Music City Bowl against Illinois unranked in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll.

Tennessee finished unranked in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll after going 8-5. The Vols received 22 votes in the final Coaches Poll and 10 votes in the final AP poll.

Tennessee is ranked No. 16 in the first College Football Power Index update from ESPN for the 2026 season. The model gives the Vols a 20.5% chance to make the College Football Playoff, but projects a 7-5 record.

Ohio State is No. 1 in the first FPI ranking, ahead of No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Oregon and No. 5 Georgia. Then it’s No. 6 Indiana, No. 7 Miami, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 LSU and No. 10 Texas Tech. Also ranked ahead of the Vols are No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 13 aUSC, No. 14 Ole Miss and No. 15 Michigan.

Tennessee’s win-loss projection in the FPI is 7.3-4.7. It gives the Vols an 80.8% chance to win six or more games, along with the 20.5% chance to make the 12-team playoff. The Vols have the 14th-toughest schedule in college football, according to the FPI’s strength of schedule ranking.

Kickoff times, windows for Tennessee games this season

Kickoff times for the first four games of the season have been set: Furman, 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, ESPN+; Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN; Kennesaw State, 7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network; Texas, Noon ET, ABC.

Kickoff windows have been announced for the other eight SEC games. The three windows are early (Noon-1 p.m. Eastern Time), afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET), night (6-8 p.m. ET or flex (3:30-4:30 or 6-8 p.m. ET).

The Auburn game on October 3, the Alabama game on October 17 and the LSU game on November 21 are both in the flex kickoff window. The Arkansas game on October 10 — Tennessee’s first SEC road game of the season — and the game at Texas A&M on November 14 are also in the flex window.

The road game at South Carolina on October 24 is in the afternoon window and the Kentucky game on November 7 and the regular-season finale at Vanderbilt on November 28 are both in the night window.