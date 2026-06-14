Will family ties lead Marcus Jones to Tennessee?

Malvern, Pennsylvania athlete Marcus Jones has been to Tennessee many times. This weekend was his official visit to Rocky Top and he enjoyed every bit of it.

“This isn’t my first time but I think getting to be around the coaches and talk in person with both offense and defense, that did a lot for me and my family,” Jones said.

Jones uncle, Mark Jones, played for the Vols in the early 2000s and so he has plenty of familiarity with Rocky Top.

“I knew how they felt about him back in the day and even to this day as a VFL,” Jones said. “I think finding relationships for myself has been the biggest thing.

“They just explained the scheme and explained how they see me growing and thriving with my talents.”

He got to spend most of the weekend with Anthony Poindexter and he has enjoyed his relationship with the college football hall of famer.

“Over the couple of months that we have had to build, he came out to my high school to watch me work out,” Jones said. “Little things like that and sending me little texts and just keeping up has been good.”

He will visit Michigan next weekend before making his decision in late June or early July.

Watch the full interview below.

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About Tennessee’s official visit weekend

Tennessee is hosting eight official visitors on campus this weekend. The Vols are looking to build on their 2027 class with five-star athlete Xavier Sabb headlining the weekend. Florida State commitment Dayon Cooper is back in town with the Vols looking to make a move in his recruitment as well. Offensive lineman Terrance Smith is in town to check out Tennessee again. Pennsylvania Safety Marcus Jones is back in town. He is the nephew of former Tennessee standout Mark Jones. Mississippi State cornerback commitment Brandon Allen is on an official visit to check out Tennessee. Tennessee commitments Carter Jamison and Princeton Uwaifo are both in town as well.