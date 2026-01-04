Tennessee Football offensive lineman William Satterwhite to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Tennessee is set to loose backup center William Satterwhite, who was a redshirt-freshman in 2025.

NEW: Tennessee OL William Satterwhite plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @SWiltfong_ reports. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/X2jCBnaO1W — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 4, 2026

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound reserve was a former four-star rated prospect by rival and considered the No. 280 prospect in the 2024 class. He’s from Akron, OH where he attended Archbishop Hoban. Satterwhite will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Satterwhite appeared in 11 career games with Tennessee – eight in 2025 and three as a rookie in 2024. He totaled 182 career snaps with 137 coming in 2025. Satterwhite played a career-high 40 snaps in Tennessee’s week two win over east Tennessee State.

Another returning option currently on the roster who can play center behind Sam Pendleton includes Nic Moore.

NCAA Transfer Portal Departures

Brendan Anes: The 6-foot-2, 223-pound freshman had three tackles this season, all against New Mexico State in November. He appeared in 12 of 13 game this season. Anes was a three-star prospect in the 2025 class. He was ranked No. 549 overall in the country, No. 59 at linebacker and No. 18 in the state of Tennessee, out of Page High School.

Jamal Wallace: The redshirt junior had seven tackles in nine games over the last two seasons, with three in three games last season and four in six games this season. Wallace transferred to Tennessee from the junior college ranks, out of Sierra College in Northern California. He played high school football in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kellen Lindstrom: Appeared in six games over the last two seasons, recording six total tackles. He had four tackles in three games as a freshman last season and two more as a redshirt freshman this season. Lindstrom was a four-star prospect in the class of 2024, ranked No. 319 overall, No. 34 among edge rushers and No. 8 in the state of Missouri, out of Springfield, Missouri.

Marcus Gorree Jr: The redshirt freshman defensive back from Chattanooga recored one tackle in four games over the last two seasons, appearing in two games as a freshman in 2024 and two more games this season. Goree was a three-star prospect in the class of 2024, ranked No. 534 overall, No. 51 at safety and No. 13 in the state of Tennessee.

Jake Merklinger: Merklinger served as the backup to UCLA transfer Joey Aguillar, who led the SEC in passing yards. Merklinger again saw limited action, participating in just four games. He completed 13 of 24 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. In 2024, Merklinger participated in two games, completing six of nine passes for 48 yards. He served as the No.3 quarterback on the roster for the Vols. He redshirted due to playing in just two contested. He will have multiple years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Declared for NFL Draft

Jermod McCoy: Did not play this season after tearing his ACL during offseason training in January. He was a star last season with 44 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions. He had 31 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games as a freshman at Oregon State before transferring to Tennessee.

Chris Brazzell II: He a breakout senior season in his second year with the Vols, catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 19 catches for 333 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, after transferring from Tulane. In 15 games at Tulane he caught 45 passes for 722 yards and five touchdowns. Brazzell is ranked No. 7 at wide receiver on Mel Kiper Jr.’s NFL Draft Big Board. He’s ranked No. 34 overall on ESPN’s list of the best available prospects in the draft.

Arion Carter: Carter over the last seasons had 96 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 31 career games. He had a team-high 76 tackles this season, with 6.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks while appearing in 10 games. He missed two games and was limited against Oklahoma in November while dealing with turf toe injuries. Carter had 68 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in 13 games last season and 17 tackles and 1.0 tackles for loss in eight games as a freshman in 2023.