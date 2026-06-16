Wyatt Hanoian commits to Tennessee baseball as Air Force transfer second baseman

Wyatt Hanoian committed to Tennessee baseball, he announced Tuesday.

“The coaching staff and player development,” Hanoian said of his decision to commit to the Vols. “I also want to win. So those three all tied in one. They have a great track record of winning. I want to go play in the postseason. I want to go to Omaha. That is the end goal. But I also want to get drafted.”

Hanoian slashed .357/.498/.573 as a freshman second baseman at Air Force, earning Mountain West freshman of the year honors. The 5-foot-9 Hanoian walked 32 times and was hit by 24 pitches while striking out only 21 times.

The switch-hitting Hanoian had 24 extra-base hits with six homers, four triples and 14 doubles. He is a draft-eligible sophomore in 2027.

The Vols went 38-22 in coach Josh Elander‘s first season. They went 15-15 in SEC play with notable series wins against top-10 opponents in Mississippi State and Texas. They were the only program in the nation to go unbeaten in midweek games with a 14-0 record. UT’s season ended in the Chapel Hill Regional after it reached the postseason for the seventh straight season.

Wyatt Hanoian is third Tennessee baseball transfer commitment

Braydon Kersey was the first player to commit to Tennessee as a transfer.

The two-way player hit .325 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs in a breakout sophomore season at Mercer. He pitched in 20 games with six saves, a 2-0 record and a 4.95 ERA. He hits left handed and can play multiple positions, including first base. He is a right-handed pitcher.

Brody Trosclair was second.

The Northwestern State left-handed pitcher had a 5-1 record and a 1.89 ERA in 10 appearances with four starts as a freshman. He is coming off elbow surgery in April, but is expected to pitch in the 2027 season.