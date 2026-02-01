2026 DL Elijah Ali commits to Texas
2026 Santa Monica (Calif.) Pius Matthias Academy DL Elijah Ali has committed to Texas on his official visit. Ali, who transferred to the West Coast from New York during his senior year, is the 24th member of Texas’ 2026 signing class.
He lists himself as 6-foot-5, 285 on his X profile.
Interesting story. He’s bounced back and forth between CA and NY due to family reasons. He was set to play in NY this year but his season got canceled. This sent him back to California to play the final six games of the year.
Texas added several defensive linemen in the transfer portal but signed only James Johnson as a true defensive tackle in the 2026 class.
He is the 24th addition to what was Texas’ 10th-ranked 2026 signing class.
