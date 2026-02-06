2026 NFL Draft projections for eligible Texas Longhorns

Let’s take a look at where Texas’ newest wave of NFL talent is projected to go in the draft, featuring well-known YouTuber Bengal.

This Inside Texas interview features Bengal, a well-known YouTuber and NFL draft analyst with over 600,000 subscribers, who specializes in Madden, NCAA, and NFL draft content, particularly focusing on Texas Longhorns players and prospects.

The discussion centers on the 2026 NFL Draft prospects from the University of Texas, their strengths, weaknesses, potential draft positions, and how they compare within their respective classes. Bengal evaluates key defensive and offensive players, including linebackers, cornerbacks, tight ends, safeties, defensive ends, and offensive linemen, highlighting their athletic traits, positional fits, and likely draft outcomes.

The conversation also touches on the Texas Longhorns roster, projecting some of next year’s prospects as potential first-round draft picks. Key themes include positional value in the NFL draft, the impact of scheme fit, and how injuries and college production influence draft stock.

