2026 Texas Baseball Preview: Pitching depth, batting order, lineups, and outlook for Jim Schlossnagle's second year

The time has come, and the season in knocking on the door. With much anticipation for the 2026 Texas baseball team, we’re going to look at a potential depth chart and lineup ahead of the opening series versus UC Davis. Thanks to Jim Schlossnagle’s media availability on Wednesday, plus some other info gathered throughout the preseason, this is close to what fans should expect to see when the Longhorns take the field on Friday.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but first things first. Orange names are players returning from the 2025 team, and the white names are freshman recruits or transfers that made it to the roster after the MLB draft.

Pitching

Starting with the pitching, Schlossnagle has already announced the starting rotation for the first three to four weeks of the season.

After that, conference play heats up and they will plan to reevaluate the rotation from there.

Beyond those three starters, Texas will look to have a mix of Sam Cozart and Jason Flores battle it out for a Tuesday role. That battle was hinted at with both earning starting nods in the alumni game (no alumni pitchers took the bump in that contest, only active Longhorns). Like many parts of this roster, things can change and change fast. Nothing is guaranteed.

Schlossnagle talked about Max Grubbs in the same breath with both Harrison and Riojas as three vital retentions, equating keeping them to landing three of the best pitchers through the transfer portal. Grubbs, along with the flamethrowing Thomas Burns and the underrated Cal Higgins, are expected to take on high leverage roles for the Texas squad.

When asking anyone close to the team about freshmen pitchers, five names consistently pop up: Michael Winter, Sam Cozart, Brett Crossland, Jack McKernan and Brody Walls. These pitchers are likely names we will hear often as relievers. They could also turn into starters down the road in case of injury or if Schlossnagle and Max Weiner think it best.

Other names to know include…

Haiden Leffew, who has received a ton of praise as well and is expected to make a big impact as the season rolls along

Hudson Hamilton, a pitcher that was rising up the ranks for Weiner late in the year

Kade Bing, a guy with some really good stuff who would start at most Division I schools

Ethan Walker, who came on late in some really nice outings for Texas as the 2025 pitching depth wore thin

For those not keeping track, that’s sixteen names who could provide a legitimate impact for Texas in 2026. The depth on this staff is simply unreal, and it will be crucial in SEC and NCAA Tournament play.

Defense

Ethan Mendoza (Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

For the most part, we have already known what most of the lineup card will look like. Ethan Mendoza at second base, Casey Borba at first base, Carson Tinney at catcher, Ashton Larson in left field, and Aiden Robbins in center field were fairly uncontested battles and near locks to start.

Adrian Rodriguez at shortstop was somewhat uncertain until yesterday when Schlossnagle said Rodriguez is the “day one shortstop unless something happens between now and Friday.”

That leaves two fielding positions and a designated hitter spot up for grabs. Third base and DH are going to be decided between Josh Livingston and Temo Becerra. Both will be in the lineup, it’s just not yet determined who will need to use his glove on a given day.

The last spot in right field was the big remaining question mark.

To put it simply, the starter in right field is a healthy Jonah Williams. If he isn’t 100 percent for any reason, there’s probably a good chance we see Anthony Pack Jr. slide into center field and Aiden Robbins move to right field. Williams isn’t currently dealing with an injury, he simply had to go through his own ramp-up process after the Longhorns’ football season lasted until December 31.

Putting a player with experience in right has a lot to do with the difficulty of playing the position at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

“Right field here is very hard to play, the outfield here is the toughest outfield that I’ve ever coached at to play,” Schlossnagle said yesterday. “Center field is tough in the sun, right field is a nightmare. So you better be athletic, you better be able to adjust on the fly. Obviously last year with Max (Belyeu) we had some experience. The wind plays a big role here in right field, that corner is a little crazy, the sun is tough, and the fact that there’s not a feel difference between the green part of the turf and the brown part of the turf, it’s tough to tell where you are.”

All that is to say, if the undeniable athleticism of Williams is unable to roll for any reason, Schlossnagle will likely opt for experience out in right field with Robbins.

Batting Order

Notre Dame catcher Carson Tinney. (Photo courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics)

Really this one comes down to an educated guess. Truthfully, Schlossnagle himself probably doesn’t even know what the batting order on Friday will be.

“You go back and forth between you want the best hitters to get up the most, you also want to have some depth in the lineup,” Schlossnagle said. “I like lineup balance. So I’m constantly going back and forth, and I think that you find it out over time about what is the best combination for the team.”

At this point it feels very safe to put the following four hitters in the top four: Mendoza, Rodriguez, Robbins, and Tinney. This could certainly change quickly, as Mendoza could tell you after he started in the nine-hole last year and quickly found himself leading off later in the 2025 campaign

“Obviously Robbins, Tinney, A-Rod, they’re going to be in the top four, (the) three of those guys,” Schlossnagle said. “Mendoza more than likely would be in that, but when Jonah’s going well, he brings a mentality that it’s so cool. It kind of sets a tone, so I’m not sure we’re ready to go there yet, but when he’s healthy and in the right space he brings something to the table that not many of our players bring.”

So Williams goes into the nine-hole in our projection as a second lead-off, but that could change very quickly. Williams becoming that dangerous player could propel this offense to an elite level.

Something that can be done is to label each hitter and their expected style of play at the plate.

Ethan Mendoza – contact + power

Aiden Robbins – contact + power

Adrian Rodriguez – contact + power

Carson Tinney – plus power

Casey Borba – power

Josh Livingston – contact + power

Ashton Larson – contact

Temo Becerra – contact

Jonah Williams – contact + spark plug

Anthony Pack Jr. – contact

Andrew Ermis – contact

Callum Early – contact + surprising power

Labeling players as contact hitters is far from being disrespectful. These are hitters that will be pains for the opposing staff to deal with and will often get on base. They can still go yard, though.

For example, talking with a high school coach who coached against Ermis, this coach hated facing Ermis simply because he was extremely annoying to see come to the plate. Ermis did damage by bringing in runners with all types of hits.

In the Schlossnagle offense, a higher priority is placed on working runners around the bases instead of just getting them on and trying to blast home runs. Home runs are fun and all, but relying on the long ball is a dangerous game especially at a pitcher’s park like UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Opposing coaches often say that solo home runs are less painful. Teams that put runners on and bring them in will see more success than the power hungry teams, but that shouldn’t be taken to mean Texas is flat out sacrificing power. Tinney is on the roster, after all. He has his eyes on 15+ homers.

Predictions

Jim Schlossnagle (Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Here we will touch on three outcomes. Worst case scenario, median case scenario, and best case scenario.

Worst case scenario

26-28 record, swept by Auburn, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and Tennessee, no NCAA Tournament without SEC conference tournament championship.

It’s extremely difficult to see the worst case scenario playing out with the accumulated talent.

Median case scenario

38-16 record, swept by one of Auburn, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, or Tennessee. Likely 2-seed in another regional, possibly hosting a regional as 14-16 national seed with a solid conference tournament performance, Omaha possible

Best case scenario

46-8 record, sweeping Ole Miss, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Missouri. Top 3 national seed, hosting a super regional, with a deep run in Omaha to a possible first national championship since 2005

If forced to pick one of the three, given everything we know about this pitching staff and the potential to the offense, the best case scenario is probably the logical choice. For Texas to be in the median or worst case scenarios, that would resemble a let-down of a regular season where Texas failed to live up to the preseason hype.