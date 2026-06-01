2026 Texas Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

The College Baseball Transfer Portal officially opened on June 1st at midnight eastern time.

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Student athletes will have the entire month of June to place their names into the portal, and teams are allowed to contact and host visits throughout this period.

There are also certain exemptions for coaching changes.

Texas Baseball has already learned of its first player exiting the program in OF Will Hill.

I would like to thank the coaching staff, teammates, support staff, and everyone at the University of Texas for the opportunity.



After careful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility remaining as a redshirt freshman. pic.twitter.com/u0MqVYPuzX — William Hill (@W1llhill06) June 1, 2026

Hill never appeared in a game for Texas, redshirting as a freshman in 2025. Hill was the No. 241 overall player in Perfect Game’s class of 2025 rankings, and the No. 52 overall outfielder.

Hill hails from Summer Creek High School in Houston, Texas.

Texas Longhorns 2026 Transfer Portal Tracker

Last Updated 06/01/2026

Transfers Out:

RS FR OF Will Hill

Transfers In:

Out of Eligibility: