2027 CB Montre Jackson commits to Texas

Texas has just added one of the top defensive backs in the state to its 2027 class. Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial cornerback Montre Jackson has committed to the Longhorns, choosing Texas over SMU, Texas Tech, and Ole Miss.

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Jackson is ranked as a four-star prospect by all three major services.

“It’s just the environment,” Jackson told Inside Texas in January. “And the times I’ve been here, everybody treats me like I’m family.”

A 6-foot-1, 185-pounder, Jackson posted a non-wind-legal 100m time of 10.39 during the 2025 season. His best wind-legal time per MileSplit in the 100m is 10.53. He’s also posted a wind-aided 200m time of 21.02 and has a wind-legal 21.15.

Jackson is ranked as the No. 210 overall prospect, the No. 25 cornerback, and the No. 31 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Jackson as the No. 40 cornerback and the No. 42 player in Texas.

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