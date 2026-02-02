2027 LB Cade Haug commits to Texas

It didn’t take long for 2027 Kingwood (Texas) linebacker Cade Haug to know the 40 Acres was home. Haug committed to the Longhorns today, choosing Texas over Kansas State, Nebraska, Pitt, SMU, and others.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal HERE]

“Texas is the 1% of the 1% and I’m blessed to have an opportunity to go play for the best players and coaches in the nation,” Haug told Inside Texas.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder is ranked as the No. 426 overall prospect, the No. 31 linebacker, and the No. 61 player in Texas in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Haug as the No. 33 linebacker and the No. 68 player in Texas. He’s teammates with fellow 2027 Texas offer and five-star offensive tackle Kennedy Brown.

According to MaxPreps, Haug logged 108 tackles, 19.0 TFL, and 3.0 sacks in 2025. He also scored two rushing touchdowns for Kingwood. Haug has over 300 career tackles at the high school level.

Haug is the fifth commit in Texas’ 2027 class joining New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin wide receiver Easton Royal, Mansfield (Texas) Summit EDGE Cameron Hall, Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep tight end JT Geraci, and Manvel (Texas) safety Greedy James.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.





