2027 OL Jackson Cook commits to Texas
After picking up his offer less than three weeks ago, 2027 Westlake offensive lineman Jackson Cook decided Texas was the spot. Cook committed to the Longhorns, choosing Texas over a number of programs from the Power Four ranks.
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“The pride and the winning tradition of the Texas Longhorns will not be entrusted to the weak nor the timid,” Cook told Inside Texas. “I am excited to be part of the brotherhood. Hook ‘Em!”
Cook chose Texas over a list of schools that included SMU, Duke, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing approximately 290 pounds, Cook already possesses the physical frame that college programs look for in interior offensive linemen. His size, strength, and developing technique has helped him quickly emerge as one of the notable O-line prospects in Texas in the 2027 cycle.
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Cook is ranked as the No. 937 overall prospect, the No. 73 IOL, and the No. 114 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks him as the No. 72 IOL and the No. 122 player in texas.
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