2027 OL Lucas Rhoa commits to the Texas Longhorns

Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood has added another quality offensive lineman with a very versatile skill set to the Longhorns’ 2027 class. 2027 Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Orange Lutheran offensive lineman Lucas Rhoa has committed to Texas, choosing the Longhorns over UCLA, Oregon, and Penn State.

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During his recent official visit weekend, Flood showed Rhoa and family his history of development. Rhoa was even able to catch up with one of Flood’s star pupils, and that was part of what helped seal the deal.

“Just sitting in meetings with Coach Flood, it’s crazy to see.” Rhoa said Sunday. “He pulled up a slide. His track record, he really has done it all. He put me on the phone with Kelvin (Banks) and talking to him, just great insight. These are great players that were developed here and it’s exciting to have the opportunity to be another one.”

While speaking post-official visit, Rhoa mentioned that a significant chunk of his family, including his dad, attended Penn State. Not only did Texas overcome family ties for the California three-star, but the Longhorns also topped an in-town school in UCLA and a West Coast power in Oregon.

During the spring, Rhoa measured in with almost an 80 inch wingspan, 10 inch hands, and 32 inch arms. He told reporters after his official visit that he was 6-foot-5 and just over 300 pounds.

Rhoa joins an offensive line class with Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff four-star Brian Swanson, Columbus (Texas) three-star Keyon Hemphill-Woods, and Austin (Texas) Westlake three-star Jackson Cook.

Rhoa is ranked as the No. 592 overall prospect, the No. 46 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 47 player in California in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Rhoa as the No. 59 interior offensive lineman and the No. 85 player in California.