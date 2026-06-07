2027 WR Briceson Thrower commits to Texas

The Longhorns have gone into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and landed one of the more underrated receivers in the country. 2027 Forney (Texas) North Forney wide receiver Briceson Thrower has committed to the Longhorns.

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The Longhorns topped Illinois, Texas Tech, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for Thrower’s commitment

Thrower joins New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin Five-Star Plus+ Easton Royal as wideouts in Texas’ 2027 class.

Despite being ranked as a three-star prospect, Thrower is viewed by many DFW coaches as one of the toughest receivers to defend. During visits to area high schools, Chris Jackson repeatedly heard the same message when Thrower’s name came up. The feedback only confirmed what Texas already believed about his ability and potential.

Thrower has continued to develop his game while training with Margin Hooks, refining his route running, understanding spacing, and learning how to use his 6-foot-3 frame to create separation both vertically and throughout his routes. Hooks has worked with him on the small details that often separate good receivers from great ones.

Thrower is ranked as the No. 413 overall prospect, the No. 58 wide receiver, and the No. 53 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Thrower as the No. 47 wide receiver and the No. 56 player in Texas.

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