2027 WR Trenton Yancey sets Texas official visit

More and more prospects are scheduling their June official visits to Texas. Add one of the best out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to the list. 2027 Duncanville (Texas) wide receiver Trenton Yancey will officially visit Texas June 12-14.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on all things Texas Longhorns HERE]

Yancey recently saw the Longhorns for their most recent junior day.

“A highlight was being in the room with the other receivers and learning their playbook a bit,” Yancey told Rivals. “Something that is exciting is that their vision for me playing the slot in their pro-style offense — that’s big to me because I want to be a recruit that plays early wherever I end up choosing.”

A playmaker for the Panthers’ offense, Yancey logged 54 catches for 780 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025. He also had 31 carries for 388 yards and 10 touchdowns, per MaxPreps.

In 2024, Yancey had 29 catches for 446 yards and seven scores.

Yancey is ranked as the No. 217 overall prospect, the No. 28 wide receiver, and the No. 29 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Yancey as the No. 45 wide receiver and the No. 48 player in Texas.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.