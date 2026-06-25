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Inside Texas Football Recruiting

2028 quarterback Neimann Lawrence commits to the Longhorns and starts #AllGas28

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Justin Wells
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Neimann Lawrence
Neimann Lawrence. (courtesy of Lawrence)

Steve Sarkisian and Texas look for an elite quarterback every single cycle. They got their guy today in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star Neimann Lawrence. The 6-foot-0.5, 202-pounder chose the Longhorns over Miami, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Texas A&M.

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“You know what they say … Everything is bigger in Texas,” said Lawrence to On3 recently. “The quarterback tradition they’ve had the last couple of years … Arch (Manning), Dia Bell … It’s a way longer list. Seeing the QB development is definitely, definitely amazing.”

Lawrence has actually camped at Texas twice, once in June 2025 and again in 2026. He was offered over a year ago, but when Sarkisian worked to bring a handful of 2028 quarterbacks to camp in Austin this year, Lawrence was one of the recruits who made a return trip.

He was the best quarterback the Longhorns brought in per multiple receivers at the camp. And that was enough for Sarkisian and AJ Milwee to push for a commitment. Those two didn’t extend another QB offer that camp.

Lawrence was named a second-team MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2024 with Ransom Everglades in Miami. He was 162-of-252 for 2,777 yards and 31 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

As a sophomore at Northwestern in Miami, the four-star was 131-of-185 for 1,971 yards and 32 touchdowns. He only had one INT as a sophomore.

Lawrence is ranked as the No. 67 overall prospect, the No. 6 quarterback, and the No. 7 player in Florida for the Class of 2028 in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Lawrence as the No. 62 overall prospect, the No. 6 quarterback, and the No. 8 player in Florida.

Lawrence kicks off the 2028 class for the Longhorns, who now have 18 months to work to put together a top-tier class surrounding the four-star signal-caller.

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