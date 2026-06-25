2028 quarterback Neimann Lawrence commits to the Longhorns and starts #AllGas28

Steve Sarkisian and Texas look for an elite quarterback every single cycle. They got their guy today in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star Neimann Lawrence. The 6-foot-0.5, 202-pounder chose the Longhorns over Miami, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Texas A&M.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1 then get 50% off your first year!]

“You know what they say … Everything is bigger in Texas,” said Lawrence to On3 recently. “The quarterback tradition they’ve had the last couple of years … Arch (Manning), Dia Bell … It’s a way longer list. Seeing the QB development is definitely, definitely amazing.”

Lawrence has actually camped at Texas twice, once in June 2025 and again in 2026. He was offered over a year ago, but when Sarkisian worked to bring a handful of 2028 quarterbacks to camp in Austin this year, Lawrence was one of the recruits who made a return trip.

He was the best quarterback the Longhorns brought in per multiple receivers at the camp. And that was enough for Sarkisian and AJ Milwee to push for a commitment. Those two didn’t extend another QB offer that camp.

Lawrence was named a second-team MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2024 with Ransom Everglades in Miami. He was 162-of-252 for 2,777 yards and 31 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

As a sophomore at Northwestern in Miami, the four-star was 131-of-185 for 1,971 yards and 32 touchdowns. He only had one INT as a sophomore.

Lawrence is ranked as the No. 67 overall prospect, the No. 6 quarterback, and the No. 7 player in Florida for the Class of 2028 in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Lawrence as the No. 62 overall prospect, the No. 6 quarterback, and the No. 8 player in Florida.

Lawrence kicks off the 2028 class for the Longhorns, who now have 18 months to work to put together a top-tier class surrounding the four-star signal-caller.