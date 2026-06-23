4-star DL Tyler Alexander chooses Texas over Georgia, Notre Dame, Colorado

Kasi Currie was a big addition to the Longhorns’ 2027 class. Now, Texas can claim another big addition. 2027 Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central defensive lineman Tyler Alexander has committed to Texas. The Rivals Industry Ranking four-star chose the Longhorns over Georgia, Notre Dame, and Colorado.

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Alexander took his official visit to Texas over the most recent weekend and said the Longhorns “pushed up” from potentially 3rd or 4th into his top tier. Now, Texas is the top dog.

His connection with Kenny Baker was a big reason why Alexander chose Texas.

“It was basically everything I was comfortable with in the scheme,” Alexander said on Sunday. “You can tell he’s very into D-line. He’s very passionate about it.”

Time spent with Steve Sarkisian, Jamarion Carlton, and James Johnson was also important. On his time with Sarkisian, Alexander said the message was “we’ve got a lot of people committed right now. Just join in and be a part of the class.”

Alexander joins a class ranked No. 8 in the nation before his addition.

Alexander is ranked as the No. 371 overall prospect, the No. 40 defensive lineman, and the No. 34 player in Florida in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Alexander as the No. 44 defensive lineman and the No. 40 player in Florida.

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