4-star S Junior Tu'upo commits to Texas over Alabama and Auburn

Since returning to the 40 Acres, Blake Gideon was still without a commit at the safety position. That changed today. 2027 Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson S Junior Tu’upo has committed to Texas. Tu’upo chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, and Indiana on the Rivals YouTube channel.

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Tu’upo officially visited Austin in June and immediately named the Longhorns his leader in the aftermath of the visit, saying “I think Texas leads. I love Texas. I had a great time here.”

The message from Gideon, Will Muschamp, and other defensive coaches was clear. Tu’upo is a versatile piece that can play just about anywhere.

“If you want to be here you’ll be here,” Tu’upo said. “They don’t do all the recruiting stuff, they’re not trying to sell you anything. Texas itself is what the sell is. They said they’d love to have me here, they have a spot for me, would love for me to play all five positions in the defense [secondary], so, yeah.”

Despite playing prep ball in Alabama, Tu’upo is originally from Florida. The Yellowhammer State schools in Alabama and Auburn were attractive but didn’t have the built-in advantages for the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder like they have for other players from Alabama.

Tu’upo becomes the first safety commit in the class.

Tu’upo is ranked as the No. 256 overall prospect, the No. 22 safety, and the No. 13 player in Alabama in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Tu’upo as the No. 34 safety and the No. 21 player in Alabama.

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