5 for 5: The five Longhorns who most benefit from the NCAA's new eligibility ruling

Earlier today, the NCAA and DI Cabinet announced approval of a new age-based five-year eligibility model.

[Sign up for Inside Texas and get 50% off Premium Access!]

In the new model, every single athlete would have five base years of no eligibility, eliminating redshirts and extensions that were prevalent for athletes who competed during the COVID pandemic.

While still subject to finalization tomorrow, it’s safe to say the ‘5 for 5’ eligibility model is coming to college sports.

Though many will try, this rule does not grandfather in any graduating athletes from the 2025-26 academic year, but those who are currently in college with extended eligibility are able to adopt this new rule set and potentially add a year of eligibility if they have not yet redshirted.

In Texas’ case, this should help several athletes on the football team who never got the chance to redshirt, but would clearly benefit from an extra year of eligibility.

The first player that comes to mind is WR Emmett Mosley. Mosley was underrecruited out of high school, so he opted to play for Stanford, where he flourished in Year 1.

But as Mosley has played through his first season at Texas and transitions into his second, he now has just two years of eligibility remaining despite playing his first season at an uncompetitive school and his second battling through injury.

2026 will be his first chance to really establish himself as a national playmaker, but that comes in the shadows of Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo, while also having just one more year at his disposal afterward.

Mosley is the kind of player who would not surprise anyone if he were a hyper-productive five-year player in college, and now he has that chance.

Sticking to the offense, tight end Emaree Winston is also a clear benefactor.

One of the problems with the old redshirting rule is that players who were good enough to contribute on special teams or in short spurts as freshmen lost a year of eligibility despite not truly breaking through into starting roles on their teams.

Winston was good enough to play sporadically as a freshman and burn his redshirt, but is still the No. 4 TE in a talented room. He’s also in the same class as Nick Townsend, who will likely start above him for the next two seasons.

But Winston is a talented pass catcher who Texas would love to keep around, and he may be the only current TE on the roster around for the 2028 season.

Winston would prefer his potential first year starting not to be his last from an eligibility standpoint.

These benefits aren’t exclusively for younger players, though, as hybrid LB Brad Spence is the exact type of veteran thankful for this announcement.

Spence was a good player at Arkansas and played a decent amount as a true freshman out of necessity in Fayetteville, but entering his fourth year, Spence is just now breaking into a potential starting role for Texas.

Spence would’ve been out of eligibility after the 2026 season before this ruling, but now he has the chance to play a solid season in Austin and then potentially take over as a primary pass rusher as a fifth-year with Colin Simmons off to the NFL in 2027.

Lastly, Texas’ secondary has a number of candidates who can benefit, but the two who stand out are Jordon Johnson-Rubell and Kobe Black.

JJR was such a good special teamer as a true freshman that he had to burn his redshirt, but entering year three, he’s not expected to be a starter.

That could change in year four with Jelani McDonald and Derek Williams graduating, but most players would prefer two starting seasons in CFB before heading to the pros, especially for an undersized player like Johnson-Rubell.

Black is in a different situation at the same position now, as he’s transitioned over to safety this summer.

Black was a highly ranked recruit at corner, but as we’ve entered his third year on campus, safety may be his best position. Changing spots could prove beneficial both in the short and long term for Black’s NFL hopes, but more than anything, an extra year of leeway would be huge for a player like him.

This gives him more time to adapt to the change, if needed, and a chance to solidify himself as an NFL-caliber safety in his fourth and fifth years. This kind of move would’ve been much riskier with the rules in place just a day ago.

There are no guarantees about the future of any of these players, but there will almost certainly be a Longhorn in the next year or two who takes full advantage of the extra year of eligibility. It was a very different scenario, but Jahdae Barron was not a Thorpe Award-winning corner after year four, but that year five leap placed him into the first round of the NFL Draft.

Five for five is a clear positive for the college football world, and it may already be changing how Texas plans for the future of its football roster.