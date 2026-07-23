5-star CB commit John Meredith reclassifies to the 2026 class, will enroll early

Inside Texas has learned that five-star John Meredith is re-classifying and enrolling early at the University of Texas. The move stems from Meredith being ruled ineligible by the University Interscholastic League after transferring to North Crowley from Euless Trinity.

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Meredith, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound cornerback, committed to Texas over Texas A&M on June 19th. He is considered the No. 2 recruit in the country per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Due to the UIL ruling, Meredith was down to a handful of options. He could have transferred out of state to play football, or he could have sat out his senior year.

While he’s enrolling at Texas, IT is unsure of his outlook for Texas Football this upcoming season. He was a member of the 2027 class and almost all of the 2026 class has been on campus since last January.

247Sports first reported the news.

John Meredith was the top cornerback during Saturday’s game, making a number of plays in coverage. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder had an impressive interception during the second half, turning to locate and track the football on a deep shot. Earlier in the game, he ran stride for stride with Utah signee Salesi Moa on a vertical route. He also showed a quick break on the ball, driving to quickly close and force an incompletion. Meredith’s combination of size and outstanding athleticism give him a prototypical physical skill set as an outside corner. The Arlington (Texas) Trinity product raised his game when the lights were brightest at Under Armour, effectively locking down his side of the field and making plays when targeted.

Reminds Rivals Of: Sauce Gardner

John Meredith’s combination of stature, length, and athleticism as a boundary corner reminds us of Sauce Gardner. Meredith is much more progressed as a prospect at the same stage, given he is more highly rated, sought after, and more physically filled out than Gardner was as a recruit. Gardner saw a growth spurt in college at Cincinnati. With that said, we see similarities between the two in terms of physical traits, play style, and ultimate ceiling.