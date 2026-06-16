5-star CB John Meredith sets commitment date

One of the top targets for the Texas Longhorns and the No. 2 player in the 2027 class is set to announce his commitment this Friday. 2027 Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley cornerback John Meredith has a top three of Texas, Texas A&M, and Alabama and will announce his commitment on June 19.

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THE DAY IS COMING ! pic.twitter.com/A5ccPyZcBK — ⭐️John Meredith lll⭐️ (@JOHN_MEREDITH2) June 16, 2026

Meredith is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect, the No. 1 cornerback, and the No. 2 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking and the Rivals rankings.

Meredith officially visited Texas on June 5 one week after his Texas A&M official visit. The Longhorns are the current leaders in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, and Inside Texas’ Charlie Williams put in a prediction on June 12 for Meredith to choose Texas with 75% confidence. Other Texas picks have come from Sooner Scoop’s Josh McCuistion and Rivals writers Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman.

“The best don’t leave Texas so I have to see,” Mereidth told Rivals’ Adam Gorney last week.

Though Alabama is seemingly a hat on the table, this is a battle between Texas and Texas A&M. From Charlie Williams’ RPM pick…

Cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey and defensive coordinator Will Muschamp have been consistent throughout the process. They made it clear to Meredith how much he was wanted, how much he was needed in the program, and exactly where he would fit in Austin. That genuine relationship has been one of the biggest factors in Texas positioning itself at the top of his recruitment. Texas seized momentum about a month ago and never really relinquished it. Following a strong official visit to Austin this past weekend, speaking with sources close to the recruitment, I feel confident enough to put in a prediction for the Longhorns to land Meredith III. For that reason, I’m putting my RPM at 75% in favor of Texas.

John Meredith was the top cornerback during Saturday’s game, making a number of plays in coverage. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder had an impressive interception during the second half, turning to locate and track the football on a deep shot. Earlier in the game, he ran stride for stride with Utah signee Salesi Moa on a vertical route. He also showed a quick break on the ball, driving to quickly close and force an incompletion. Meredith’s combination of size and outstanding athleticism give him a prototypical physical skill set as an outside corner. Meredith raised his game when the lights were brightest at Under Armour, effectively locking down his side of the field and making plays when targeted.