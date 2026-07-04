5-star OT Ismael Camara commits to Texas

The five-man class of Texas’ dreams has arrived. 2027 Gilmer (Texas) OL Ismael Camara has committed to Texas over SMU, Oregon, and Texas A&M.

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He joins a class that features four-star OT Brian Swanson and three-star IOLs Keyon Hemphill-Woods, Lucas Rhoa, and Jackson Cook.

How he fits at Texas:

This is one of the most massive dudes I’ve ever seen in a high school game. Somehow 6-foot-6, 345 pounds still doesn’t do full justice to the amount of sheer backside on this kid. An NFL evaluator taking a look at the backside of the Gilmer line would identify this kid very quickly as an early round draft prospect before watching a snap. He’s huge but the weight is in exactly the right places.

Once the film rolls, you see what you’d expect to see. He moves with tremendous ease and has real power when he explodes out of a stance into a defender. It’s obvious he barely knows what he’s doing yet and still finds it easy to mirror pass-rushers and swat them away. He could play interior line early in his career, just as a way to get him on the field, but he’s an offensive tackle and may play early there as well. Camara should be a left tackle in Austin. – Ian Boyd

Coach Says:

Strengths – Great height and frame without too much flab in the midsection. Great ankle, knee and hip flexion. Feet are exceptionally smooth and can shuffle/crossover effortlessly. Great balance. Straight line speed looks above average for the size. Looks to have pretty long arms with big hands. Grip strength is fantastic and will latch on to the defender and not lose contact. Delivers exceptional power from lower body through his core and his upper body through his hands. Drives the bus through the whistle. Demolishes some lesser players. Hard to believe he hasn’t been playing football that long. As a pass protector, seems to get a great kick out and mirror of the rusher. Never seems to overset and seems pretty confident with his hand use. Hand placement seems well coached. Tough kid who’s overcome a lot to get here. Hard to find video with him looking bad

Areas for improvement – While naturally gifted, he still is not a finished product. Gets upright at the snap frequently. Will over rely on upper body strength at times but is playing guys who are so badly overmatched, it’s not costing them. Want to see more consistent hands precontact. Not sure how he’s been coached but they don’t seem coordinated (but he’s young).

Camara is ranked as the No. 29 overall prospect, the No. 4 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 4 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Camara as the No. 34 overall prospect, the No. 4 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 4 player in Texas.