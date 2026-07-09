5-star PF Marcus Spears Jr. commits to Texas and joins the Longhorns' 2026 class

Plano (Texas) Dynamic Prep power forward Marcus Spears Jr. has committed to Texas and reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 class, according to his Instagram page. Spears Jr., son of former NFL defensive lineman Marcus Spears Sr., joins what’s become a family tradition as his sister Cari is on the Longhorns volleyball team.

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Spears was ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect, the No. 2 power forward, and the No. 1 player in Texas in the 2027 class. Rivals ranked Spears as the No. 7 overall prospect, the No. 2 power forward, and the No. 2 player in Texas in the 2027 class.

Texas 2026-27 roster

This story will be updated.