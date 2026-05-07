96 Texas student-athletes to participate in spring 2026 commencement ceremonies
Ninety-six current or former University of Texas student-athletes are expected to participate in commencement ceremonies this weekend and plan to graduate in May or August of 2026, the school announced. Those 96 will join the 16 that graduated in the winter to bring Texas’ total number of student-athlete graduates for the 2025-26 academic year to 112.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]
Former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy will provide the general university commencement speech this Saturday. Commencement will be May 9 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
The full list of winter 2025, spring 2026, and expected summer 2026 graduates can be found below.
|Name
|Sport
|Major
|Brooke Adams
|Women’s Swimming & Diving
|Government, minor in Business and an Ethics and Leadership certificate
|Olivia Ahern
|Soccer
|Sport Management, minor in Business
|Allie Alton
|Rowing
|Applied Movement Science with an Education Track
|Sophie Atkinson
|Women’s Track & Field
|Strategic Communication, Graduate Certificate
|Reese Atwood
|Softball
|Communication & Leadership
|Spencer Aurnou-Rhees
|Men’s Swimming & Diving
|Economics (BA) with an Elements of Computing certificate
|Natasja Beijen
|Women’s Track & Field
|Mechanical Engineering
|Kaydee Bennett
|Softball
|Applied Movement Science with a Social Studies Track
|Nathanael Berhane
|Men’s Track & Field
|Electrical & Computer Engineering Honors
|Kody Blackwood
|Men’s Track & Field
|Management with an Entrepreneurship Track, minor in Marketing
|Gage Boehm*
|Baseball (former)
|Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
|Cole Bott
|Men’s Basketball
|Strategic Communication (MA)
|Ryan Branon
|Men’s Swimming & Diving
|Government, minor in Business
|Jonah Braswell*
|Men’s Tennis
|Economics (BA) with an Elements of Business certificate
|Chris Brinkley Jr.*
|Men’s Track & Field
|Human Dimensions of Organizations, minor in Business
|Malcom Brown*
|Football (former)
|Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
|Macey Butler
|Beach Volleyball
|Advertising
|Matthew Caldwell
|Football
|Communication & Leadership, Graduate Certificate
|Sarah Carruthers
|Women’s Swimming & Diving
|Biology (BS)
|Chloe Charles
|Beach Volleyball
|Human Dimensions of Organizations, minor in Communication Studies
|Chloe Cooper
|Rowing
|Human Dimensions of Organizations, minor in Communication Studies
|Bella Coscetti
|Women’s Track & Field
|Applied Learning & Development with a Sociology/Social Work Track
|Kelsey Daniel
|Men’s Track & Field
|Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
|Abby Dawson
|Rowing
|Health Promotion & Behavioral Science, minor in Communication Studies
|Megan DiMartile
|Women’s Swimming & Diving
|Advertising
|Ethan Doehler
|Men’s Swimming & Diving (former)
|Mechanical Engineering, minor in Business
|Jayden Duplantier
|Baseball
|Human Dimensions of Organizations, minor in Educational Psychology
|Isabel Ebben
|Rowing
|Biology (BS)
|Ramiah Elliott
|Women’s Track & Field
|Health Promotion & Behavioral Science with an Education Track
|Aleksej Filipovic
|Men’s Swimming & Diving
|Finance
|Leighann Goode
|Softball
|Applied Movement Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate
|Sebastian Gorzny
|Men’s Tennis
|Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
|Sarah Graves
|Women’s Basketball
|Finance
|Max Grubbs*
|Baseball
|Corporate Communication
|Citlaly Gutierrez
|Softball
|Physical Culture & Sports, minor in Communication Studies
|Pete Hansen*
|Baseball (former)
|Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
|Sasha Harber
|Women’s Track & Field (former)
|Linguistics, minor in Russian
|Katie Hashman
|Beach Volleyball
|Finance
|Tate Haver*
|Football
|Management
|Hudson Heikkinen
|Men’s Track & Field
|Advertising, minor in Business
|Angela Heo
|Women’s Golf
|Sport Management with an Education Track
|Cal Higgins
|Baseball
|Communication & Leadership, Graduate Certificate
|Lindsey Hosch
|Women’s Swimming & Diving
|Advertising, minor in Business
|Cindy Hsu
|Women’s Golf
|Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
|Victoria Hunter
|Softball
|Public Relations
|Evan Jaynes
|Rowing
|Exercise Science with a Science Track
|David Johnston
|Men’s Swimming & Diving (former)
|Sport Management (MEd)
|Devin Kahahawai
|Volleyball/Beach Volleyball
|Exercise Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate
|Teagan Kavan
|Softball
|Advertising, minor in Professional Sales & Business Development
|Dylan Lineberger
|Men’s Track & Field (former)
|Economics (BA), minors in Entrepreneurship and Real Estate
|Josh Livingston
|Baseball
|Communication & Leadership, Graduate Certificate
|Toni Lopez
|Soccer
|Management, minor in Real Estate
|Sasha Lyubavskiy
|Men’s Swimming & Diving
|Finance
|Christiaan Maas
|Men’s Golf
|Physical Culture & Sports, minor in Business
|Ashton Maloney
|Softball
|Communication & Leadership, Graduate Certificate
|Carson Marshall
|Football
|Management
|Viviana Martinez
|Softball
|Applied Movement Science, minor in Communication Studies
|Connor McCreery*
|Baseball
|Communication & Leadership
|Hamilton McMartin
|Football
|Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
|Quinn Merritt
|Football
|Finance
|Kenna Miller
|Volleyball
|Youth & Community Studies with an Education Track
|Scarlett Milling*
|Rowing
|Art History, minor in Pre-Health Professions for Non-Science majors
|Carly Montgomery
|Soccer
|Corporate Communication with an Elements of Business certificate
|Brighton Mooney
|Women’s Track & Field
|Health Promotion & Behavioral Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate
|Aaliyah Moore
|Women’s Basketball (former)
|Strategic Communication (MA)
|Ella Myers
|Women’s Swimming & Diving (former)
|Exercise Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate
|Kobe Ndebele
|Men’s Swimming & Diving
|Corporate Communication
|Hannah Ogden
|Beach Volleyball
|Exercise Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate
|Kyla Oldacre
|Women’s Basketball
|Physical Culture & Sports with a Digital Arts and Media BDP certificate
|Shay Olson
|Rowing
|Sport Management, minor in Business
|Remy Patson
|Football
|Finance
|Elizabeth Pickett
|Women’s Track & Field
|Health Promotion & Behavioral Science with a Science Track
|Jordan Pope*
|Men’s Basketball
|Communication & Leadership
|Logan Popelka
|Men’s Track & Field
|Exercise Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate
|Luke Potter*
|Men’s Golf
|Physical Culture & Sports with a Social Studies Track
|Ruger Riojas*
|Baseball
|Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
|Emma Grace Robertson*
|Beach Volleyball
|Marketing
|Ellie Rodriguez
|Rowing
|Physical Culture & Sports, minor in Communication Studies
|Alex Rollins
|Rowing
|Biochemistry with an Applied Statistical Modeling certificate
|John Rutledge
|Men’s Track & Field
|Human Dimensions of Organizations, minor in Business
|Sienna Schellenger
|Women’s Swimming & Diving
|Biology (BSA) with a Pre-Health Professions certificate
|Katelyn Semien
|Rowing
|Business Analytics with a Sports Business Analytics certificate
|Emmanuel Sgouros
|Men’s Track & Field
|Finance
|Kendrick Smallwood
|Men’s Track & Field
|Health Promotion & Behavioral Science, minor in Educational Psychology
|Holden Smith
|Men’s Swimming & Diving
|Finance
|Kendall Sproat
|Soccer
|Journalism
|Alex Taylor
|Rowing
|Applied Movement Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate
|Breana Thompson
|Soccer
|Psychology (BA), minor in Law, Justice & Society
|Marg van der Wal
|Rowing
|Chemistry (BS)
|Meghana Vegesena
|Rowing
|Finance, minor in Entrepreneurship
|Ethan Walker
|Baseball
|Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
|Chendall Weaver
|Men’s Basketball
|Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
|Amy Werner
|Rowing
|Speech Language Pathology, minor in American Sign Language
|Paris West
|Rowing
|History & Finance double major
|Presley Wright
|Beach Volleyball
|Human Dimensions of Organizations with an Elements of Business certificate
|Karin Zolnercikova
|Beach Volleyball
|Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
*Summer 2026 graduates approved by college to participate in Spring 2026 ceremonies
Fall 2025 Graduates
|Name
|Sport
|Major
|DJ Campbell
|Football
|Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
|EmJ Cox
|Soccer
|Sport Management (MEd)
|Trey Faltine
|Baseball (former)
|Corporate Communication
|Graham Gillespie
|Football
|Sport Management with an Education Track
|Jaylon Guilbeau
|Football
|Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
|Emma Halter
|Volleyball
|Management, minor in Sports Media
|Rori Harmon
|Women’s Basketball
|Sport Management (MEd)
|Cody Howard
|Baseball
|Applied Movement Science with an Education Track
|Whitney Lauenstein
|Volleyball
|Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
|Trey Moore
|Football
|Physical Culture & Sports, minor in Business
|Colin Page
|Football
|Corporate Communication
|Connor Robertson
|Football
|Management
|Lance St. Louis
|Football
|Applied Movement Science with an Education Track
|Will Stone
|Football
|Physical Culture & Sports, minor in Business
|Michael Taaffe
|Football
|Sport Management with an Education Track
|Joe Tatum
|Football
|Management