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96 Texas student-athletes to participate in spring 2026 commencement ceremonies

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook1 hour agojosephcook89

Ninety-six current or former University of Texas student-athletes are expected to participate in commencement ceremonies this weekend and plan to graduate in May or August of 2026, the school announced. Those 96 will join the 16 that graduated in the winter to bring Texas’ total number of student-athlete graduates for the 2025-26 academic year to 112.

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Former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy will provide the general university commencement speech this Saturday. Commencement will be May 9 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The full list of winter 2025, spring 2026, and expected summer 2026 graduates can be found below.

NameSportMajor
Brooke AdamsWomen’s Swimming & DivingGovernment, minor in Business and an Ethics and Leadership certificate
Olivia AhernSoccerSport Management, minor in Business
Allie AltonRowingApplied Movement Science with an Education Track
Sophie AtkinsonWomen’s Track & FieldStrategic Communication, Graduate Certificate
Reese AtwoodSoftballCommunication & Leadership
Spencer Aurnou-RheesMen’s Swimming & DivingEconomics (BA) with an Elements of Computing certificate
Natasja BeijenWomen’s Track & FieldMechanical Engineering
Kaydee BennettSoftballApplied Movement Science with a Social Studies Track
Nathanael BerhaneMen’s Track & FieldElectrical & Computer Engineering Honors
Kody BlackwoodMen’s Track & FieldManagement with an Entrepreneurship Track, minor in Marketing
Gage Boehm*Baseball (former)Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
Cole BottMen’s BasketballStrategic Communication (MA)
Ryan BranonMen’s Swimming & DivingGovernment, minor in Business
Jonah Braswell*Men’s TennisEconomics (BA) with an Elements of Business certificate
Chris Brinkley Jr.*Men’s Track & FieldHuman Dimensions of Organizations, minor in Business
Malcom Brown*Football (former)Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
Macey ButlerBeach VolleyballAdvertising
Matthew CaldwellFootballCommunication & Leadership, Graduate Certificate
Sarah CarruthersWomen’s Swimming & DivingBiology (BS)
Chloe CharlesBeach VolleyballHuman Dimensions of Organizations, minor in Communication Studies
Chloe CooperRowingHuman Dimensions of Organizations, minor in Communication Studies
Bella CoscettiWomen’s Track & FieldApplied Learning & Development with a Sociology/Social Work Track
Kelsey DanielMen’s Track & FieldPhysical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
Abby DawsonRowingHealth Promotion & Behavioral Science, minor in Communication Studies
Megan DiMartileWomen’s Swimming & DivingAdvertising
Ethan DoehlerMen’s Swimming & Diving (former)Mechanical Engineering, minor in Business
Jayden DuplantierBaseballHuman Dimensions of Organizations, minor in Educational Psychology
Isabel EbbenRowingBiology (BS)
Ramiah ElliottWomen’s Track & FieldHealth Promotion & Behavioral Science with an Education Track
Aleksej FilipovicMen’s Swimming & DivingFinance
Leighann GoodeSoftballApplied Movement Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate
Sebastian GorznyMen’s TennisPhysical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
Sarah GravesWomen’s BasketballFinance
Max Grubbs*BaseballCorporate Communication
Citlaly GutierrezSoftballPhysical Culture & Sports, minor in Communication Studies
Pete Hansen*Baseball (former)Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
Sasha HarberWomen’s Track & Field (former)Linguistics, minor in Russian
Katie HashmanBeach VolleyballFinance
Tate Haver*FootballManagement
Hudson HeikkinenMen’s Track & FieldAdvertising, minor in Business
Angela HeoWomen’s GolfSport Management with an Education Track
Cal HigginsBaseballCommunication & Leadership, Graduate Certificate
Lindsey HoschWomen’s Swimming & DivingAdvertising, minor in Business
Cindy HsuWomen’s GolfPhysical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
Victoria HunterSoftballPublic Relations
Evan JaynesRowingExercise Science with a Science Track
David JohnstonMen’s Swimming & Diving (former)Sport Management (MEd)
Devin KahahawaiVolleyball/Beach VolleyballExercise Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate
Teagan KavanSoftballAdvertising, minor in Professional Sales & Business Development
Dylan LinebergerMen’s Track & Field (former)Economics (BA), minors in Entrepreneurship and Real Estate
Josh LivingstonBaseballCommunication & Leadership, Graduate Certificate
Toni LopezSoccerManagement, minor in Real Estate
Sasha LyubavskiyMen’s Swimming & DivingFinance
Christiaan MaasMen’s GolfPhysical Culture & Sports, minor in Business
Ashton MaloneySoftballCommunication & Leadership, Graduate Certificate
Carson MarshallFootballManagement
Viviana MartinezSoftballApplied Movement Science, minor in Communication Studies
Connor McCreery*BaseballCommunication & Leadership
Hamilton McMartinFootballPhysical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
Quinn MerrittFootballFinance
Kenna MillerVolleyballYouth & Community Studies with an Education Track
Scarlett Milling*RowingArt History, minor in Pre-Health Professions for Non-Science majors
Carly MontgomerySoccerCorporate Communication with an Elements of Business certificate
Brighton MooneyWomen’s Track & FieldHealth Promotion & Behavioral Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate
Aaliyah MooreWomen’s Basketball (former)Strategic Communication (MA)
Ella MyersWomen’s Swimming & Diving (former)Exercise Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate
Kobe NdebeleMen’s Swimming & DivingCorporate Communication
Hannah OgdenBeach VolleyballExercise Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate
Kyla OldacreWomen’s BasketballPhysical Culture & Sports with a Digital Arts and Media BDP certificate
Shay OlsonRowingSport Management, minor in Business
Remy PatsonFootballFinance
Elizabeth PickettWomen’s Track & FieldHealth Promotion & Behavioral Science with a Science Track
Jordan Pope*Men’s BasketballCommunication & Leadership
Logan PopelkaMen’s Track & FieldExercise Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate
Luke Potter*Men’s GolfPhysical Culture & Sports with a Social Studies Track
Ruger Riojas*BaseballPhysical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
Emma Grace Robertson*Beach VolleyballMarketing
Ellie RodriguezRowingPhysical Culture & Sports, minor in Communication Studies
Alex RollinsRowingBiochemistry with an Applied Statistical Modeling certificate
John RutledgeMen’s Track & FieldHuman Dimensions of Organizations, minor in Business
Sienna SchellengerWomen’s Swimming & DivingBiology (BSA) with a Pre-Health Professions certificate
Katelyn SemienRowingBusiness Analytics with a Sports Business Analytics certificate
Emmanuel SgourosMen’s Track & FieldFinance
Kendrick SmallwoodMen’s Track & FieldHealth Promotion & Behavioral Science, minor in Educational Psychology
Holden SmithMen’s Swimming & DivingFinance
Kendall SproatSoccerJournalism
Alex TaylorRowingApplied Movement Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate
Breana ThompsonSoccerPsychology (BA), minor in Law, Justice & Society
Marg van der WalRowingChemistry (BS)
Meghana VegesenaRowingFinance, minor in Entrepreneurship
Ethan WalkerBaseballPhysical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
Chendall WeaverMen’s BasketballPhysical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
Amy WernerRowingSpeech Language Pathology, minor in American Sign Language
Paris WestRowingHistory & Finance double major
Presley WrightBeach VolleyballHuman Dimensions of Organizations with an Elements of Business certificate
Karin ZolnercikovaBeach VolleyballPhysical Culture & Sports with an Education Track

*Summer 2026 graduates approved by college to participate in Spring 2026 ceremonies

Fall 2025 Graduates

NameSportMajor
DJ CampbellFootballPhysical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
EmJ CoxSoccerSport Management (MEd)
Trey FaltineBaseball (former)Corporate Communication
Graham GillespieFootballSport Management with an Education Track
Jaylon GuilbeauFootballPhysical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
Emma HalterVolleyballManagement, minor in Sports Media
Rori HarmonWomen’s BasketballSport Management (MEd)
Cody HowardBaseballApplied Movement Science with an Education Track
Whitney LauensteinVolleyballPhysical Culture & Sports with an Education Track
Trey MooreFootballPhysical Culture & Sports, minor in Business
Colin PageFootballCorporate Communication
Connor RobertsonFootballManagement
Lance St. LouisFootballApplied Movement Science with an Education Track
Will StoneFootballPhysical Culture & Sports, minor in Business
Michael TaaffeFootballSport Management with an Education Track
Joe TatumFootballManagement

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