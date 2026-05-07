96 Texas student-athletes to participate in spring 2026 commencement ceremonies

Ninety-six current or former University of Texas student-athletes are expected to participate in commencement ceremonies this weekend and plan to graduate in May or August of 2026, the school announced. Those 96 will join the 16 that graduated in the winter to bring Texas’ total number of student-athlete graduates for the 2025-26 academic year to 112.

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Former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy will provide the general university commencement speech this Saturday. Commencement will be May 9 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The full list of winter 2025, spring 2026, and expected summer 2026 graduates can be found below.

Name Sport Major Brooke Adams Women’s Swimming & Diving Government, minor in Business and an Ethics and Leadership certificate Olivia Ahern Soccer Sport Management, minor in Business Allie Alton Rowing Applied Movement Science with an Education Track Sophie Atkinson Women’s Track & Field Strategic Communication, Graduate Certificate Reese Atwood Softball Communication & Leadership Spencer Aurnou-Rhees Men’s Swimming & Diving Economics (BA) with an Elements of Computing certificate Natasja Beijen Women’s Track & Field Mechanical Engineering Kaydee Bennett Softball Applied Movement Science with a Social Studies Track Nathanael Berhane Men’s Track & Field Electrical & Computer Engineering Honors Kody Blackwood Men’s Track & Field Management with an Entrepreneurship Track, minor in Marketing Gage Boehm* Baseball (former) Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track Cole Bott Men’s Basketball Strategic Communication (MA) Ryan Branon Men’s Swimming & Diving Government, minor in Business Jonah Braswell* Men’s Tennis Economics (BA) with an Elements of Business certificate Chris Brinkley Jr.* Men’s Track & Field Human Dimensions of Organizations, minor in Business Malcom Brown* Football (former) Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track Macey Butler Beach Volleyball Advertising Matthew Caldwell Football Communication & Leadership, Graduate Certificate Sarah Carruthers Women’s Swimming & Diving Biology (BS) Chloe Charles Beach Volleyball Human Dimensions of Organizations, minor in Communication Studies Chloe Cooper Rowing Human Dimensions of Organizations, minor in Communication Studies Bella Coscetti Women’s Track & Field Applied Learning & Development with a Sociology/Social Work Track Kelsey Daniel Men’s Track & Field Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track Abby Dawson Rowing Health Promotion & Behavioral Science, minor in Communication Studies Megan DiMartile Women’s Swimming & Diving Advertising Ethan Doehler Men’s Swimming & Diving (former) Mechanical Engineering, minor in Business Jayden Duplantier Baseball Human Dimensions of Organizations, minor in Educational Psychology Isabel Ebben Rowing Biology (BS) Ramiah Elliott Women’s Track & Field Health Promotion & Behavioral Science with an Education Track Aleksej Filipovic Men’s Swimming & Diving Finance Leighann Goode Softball Applied Movement Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate Sebastian Gorzny Men’s Tennis Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track Sarah Graves Women’s Basketball Finance Max Grubbs* Baseball Corporate Communication Citlaly Gutierrez Softball Physical Culture & Sports, minor in Communication Studies Pete Hansen* Baseball (former) Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track Sasha Harber Women’s Track & Field (former) Linguistics, minor in Russian Katie Hashman Beach Volleyball Finance Tate Haver* Football Management Hudson Heikkinen Men’s Track & Field Advertising, minor in Business Angela Heo Women’s Golf Sport Management with an Education Track Cal Higgins Baseball Communication & Leadership, Graduate Certificate Lindsey Hosch Women’s Swimming & Diving Advertising, minor in Business Cindy Hsu Women’s Golf Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track Victoria Hunter Softball Public Relations Evan Jaynes Rowing Exercise Science with a Science Track David Johnston Men’s Swimming & Diving (former) Sport Management (MEd) Devin Kahahawai Volleyball/Beach Volleyball Exercise Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate Teagan Kavan Softball Advertising, minor in Professional Sales & Business Development Dylan Lineberger Men’s Track & Field (former) Economics (BA), minors in Entrepreneurship and Real Estate Josh Livingston Baseball Communication & Leadership, Graduate Certificate Toni Lopez Soccer Management, minor in Real Estate Sasha Lyubavskiy Men’s Swimming & Diving Finance Christiaan Maas Men’s Golf Physical Culture & Sports, minor in Business Ashton Maloney Softball Communication & Leadership, Graduate Certificate Carson Marshall Football Management Viviana Martinez Softball Applied Movement Science, minor in Communication Studies Connor McCreery* Baseball Communication & Leadership Hamilton McMartin Football Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track Quinn Merritt Football Finance Kenna Miller Volleyball Youth & Community Studies with an Education Track Scarlett Milling* Rowing Art History, minor in Pre-Health Professions for Non-Science majors Carly Montgomery Soccer Corporate Communication with an Elements of Business certificate Brighton Mooney Women’s Track & Field Health Promotion & Behavioral Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate Aaliyah Moore Women’s Basketball (former) Strategic Communication (MA) Ella Myers Women’s Swimming & Diving (former) Exercise Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate Kobe Ndebele Men’s Swimming & Diving Corporate Communication Hannah Ogden Beach Volleyball Exercise Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate Kyla Oldacre Women’s Basketball Physical Culture & Sports with a Digital Arts and Media BDP certificate Shay Olson Rowing Sport Management, minor in Business Remy Patson Football Finance Elizabeth Pickett Women’s Track & Field Health Promotion & Behavioral Science with a Science Track Jordan Pope* Men’s Basketball Communication & Leadership Logan Popelka Men’s Track & Field Exercise Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate Luke Potter* Men’s Golf Physical Culture & Sports with a Social Studies Track Ruger Riojas* Baseball Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track Emma Grace Robertson* Beach Volleyball Marketing Ellie Rodriguez Rowing Physical Culture & Sports, minor in Communication Studies Alex Rollins Rowing Biochemistry with an Applied Statistical Modeling certificate John Rutledge Men’s Track & Field Human Dimensions of Organizations, minor in Business Sienna Schellenger Women’s Swimming & Diving Biology (BSA) with a Pre-Health Professions certificate Katelyn Semien Rowing Business Analytics with a Sports Business Analytics certificate Emmanuel Sgouros Men’s Track & Field Finance Kendrick Smallwood Men’s Track & Field Health Promotion & Behavioral Science, minor in Educational Psychology Holden Smith Men’s Swimming & Diving Finance Kendall Sproat Soccer Journalism Alex Taylor Rowing Applied Movement Science with a Pre-Health Professions certificate Breana Thompson Soccer Psychology (BA), minor in Law, Justice & Society Marg van der Wal Rowing Chemistry (BS) Meghana Vegesena Rowing Finance, minor in Entrepreneurship Ethan Walker Baseball Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track Chendall Weaver Men’s Basketball Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track Amy Werner Rowing Speech Language Pathology, minor in American Sign Language Paris West Rowing History & Finance double major Presley Wright Beach Volleyball Human Dimensions of Organizations with an Elements of Business certificate Karin Zolnercikova Beach Volleyball Physical Culture & Sports with an Education Track

*Summer 2026 graduates approved by college to participate in Spring 2026 ceremonies

Fall 2025 Graduates