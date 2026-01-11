A Cam Coleman highlight package for your viewing pleasure

Let’s skip the small talk. Texas just got Cam Coleman.

Your newest outside threat pic.twitter.com/J5W0WF3W9g — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) January 11, 2026

That’s Arkansas CB Julian Neal, currently projected to be a Day Two pick in this year’s draft. 6’2 cornerback getting absolutely mossed.

Ian has even more highlights in the thread of this tweet.

A rare successful post route completed to Cam Coleman in 2025. pic.twitter.com/wsjMXLOeW8 — Captain Bruisin, cruise director (@Ian_A_Boyd) January 11, 2026

I’m a known goal-line fade hater, but this excites me.

Here he is burning a Georgia CB, but… Jackson Arnold.

Cam Coleman burns the DB, but he keeps getting under throws. Kinda ridiculous pic.twitter.com/jMXpldZxo8 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) October 12, 2025

Another one-handed snag. Wait, make that two.

His freshman year against Texas A&M

Cam Coleman is a superstar in the making🗣️



pic.twitter.com/yFSx7i96Ck — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 24, 2024

And another from his freshman year

WHAT A CATCH, ARE YOU SERIOUS 😱



Cam Coleman with his third TD of the day 😤 @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/8cc0EqCrRS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2024

Arch doesn’t miss these

Yeah you can't overthrow Cam Coleman like this. Beautiful double move pic.twitter.com/zGIqGUQPj1 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 20, 2025

And, lastly, for the many of you who may not be as caught up with TikToks.