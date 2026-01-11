A Cam Coleman highlight package for your viewing pleasure
Let’s skip the small talk. Texas just got Cam Coleman.
That’s Arkansas CB Julian Neal, currently projected to be a Day Two pick in this year’s draft. 6’2 cornerback getting absolutely mossed.
Ian has even more highlights in the thread of this tweet.
I’m a known goal-line fade hater, but this excites me.
Here he is burning a Georgia CB, but… Jackson Arnold.
Another one-handed snag. Wait, make that two.
His freshman year against Texas A&M
And another from his freshman year
Arch doesn’t miss these
And, lastly, for the many of you who may not be as caught up with TikToks.