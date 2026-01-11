Skip to main content
Texas
A Cam Coleman highlight package for your viewing pleasure

by: Evan Vieth1 hour ago

Let’s skip the small talk. Texas just got Cam Coleman.

That’s Arkansas CB Julian Neal, currently projected to be a Day Two pick in this year’s draft. 6’2 cornerback getting absolutely mossed.

Ian has even more highlights in the thread of this tweet.

I’m a known goal-line fade hater, but this excites me.

Here he is burning a Georgia CB, but… Jackson Arnold.

Another one-handed snag. Wait, make that two.

His freshman year against Texas A&M

And another from his freshman year

Arch doesn’t miss these

And, lastly, for the many of you who may not be as caught up with TikToks.

@gotemprod

Cam Coleman A Dawg | @Cam™️ | #camcoleman #cfb #football #auburntigers #foryoupage

♬ Demon Effect – SlimeGetEm

