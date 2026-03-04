A Cozart gem and a big offensive effort gives Texas easy mid-week win over Houston Christian

Somehow, in a game where the Longhorns broke their season high in runs despite a mercy rule victory, the story of the night was not from a player on the offense.

It was from a pitcher: more specifically, true freshman Sam Cozart, who gave Texas arguably one of its best pitching performances of the year in its 16-3 win over Houston Christian in run-rule fashion.

Cozart was arguably the most exciting name of a trio of notable true freshman arms hitting Austin this season, and he’s more than proved his merit so far.

The gigantic righty made his second start and third appearance of the year on Tuesday night, and made the very most of it.

He instantly mowed through the Husky bats, not giving up a single base runner the first time through the order. Cozart found a multitude of ways to get batters out in that first clip: four swinging Ks on late counts in the first two innings, fly outs and a pop out.

In fact, Cozart was truly perfect through 11 batters, and it looked to be a 12th after seemingly finding a corner on an 0-2 pitch to the third batter of the fourth inning. The close call was ruled a ball, and after multiple fouls, HCU’s Katcher Halligan whacked a hung slider, giving HCU its first run of the game on a home run.

Cozart wasn’t phased, however, getting the next four batters out on just 11 pitches. He was yanked after five innings, having given up just one base runner all game, the homer.

Cozart’s fastball was overpowering batters, but his slider was stunning tonight. He had multiple swing and misses with the looping pitch, one that may just be one of the 3-5 best in the entire staff. At 6’6″, 260 and a higher arm slot, it’s really hard to figure out where the next pitch is going.

As Cozart cruised, the bats also found success, notching 10 runs between the fourth and fifth innings. Most of the offense Texas generated came from base hits and walks, with 23 combined on the night and just three XBHs.

The biggest XBH was off the bat of Carson Tinney, who struggled at the end of this past weekend’s tournament in Houston. He got behind a hanging breaking ball and sent a blast into the opposing bullpen in the fifth, giving Texas an 11-run lead.

Jason Flores would give up two runs in his two innings, but some of that came from bad luck against the shift. Texas would score four more in the sixth off some luck of their own, and Texas had completed the run rule after a 1-2-3 seventh from Flores.

It really felt like everyone was successful in the win tonight. Cozart and Tinney had their big moments. Flores was good outside of two poor pitches. Ethan Mendoza, Casey Borba and newcomer Andrew Ermis had multi-hit games. Mendoza, Tinney, Aiden Robbins, Adrian Rodriguez and Anthony Pack had multi-RBI games.

Everything seemingly went right for the Horns, and they moved to 12-0, the best start of the 2020s for Texas. They’ll face USC Upstate over the weekend, the last series of out-of-conference play.