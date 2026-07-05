A look at the Rivals Industry Ranking five-stars Steve Sarkisian has brought in

The addition of 2027 Gilmer (Texas) offensive tackle Ismael Camara brings another five-star prospect into the fold for the Longhorns. Which other prospects that signed with Texas had five stars to their name? A look at the top-32 prospects Steve Sarkisian has brought in during his tenure, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

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2022

IOL DJ Campbell: Campbell was ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2022 class. He was selected in the 6th round of the 2026 NFL Draft

OT Kelvin Banks: Banks was the No. 22 overall prospect in the 2022 class. He was selected with the 9th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

2023

QB Arch Manning: Manning was ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class. He is currently the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.

LB Anthony Hill: Hill was ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect in the 2023 class. He was selected in the second round in the 2026 NFL Draft.

RB CJ Baxter: Baxter was ranked as the No. 30 overall prospect in the 2023 class. He transferred to Kentucky following the 2025 season.

WR Johntay Cook: Cook was ranked as the No. 31 overall prospect in the 2023 class. Cook is currently on the Ole Miss roster after stints at Washington and Syracuse.

2024

EDGE Colin Simmons: Simmons was ranked as the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2024 class. He is currently the starting Jack defensive end for the Texas Longhorns.

2025

S Jonah Williams: Williams was ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2025 class. Williams is currently part of the Longhorns’ secondary and is in contention for rotational snaps this season.

DL Justus Terry: Terry was ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2025 class. Terry is currently part of the Longhorns’ defensive line and is in contention for rotational snaps this season.

EDGE Lance Jackson: Jackson was ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2025 class. He is currently expected to start at defensive end.

WR Kaliq Lockett: Lockett was ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect in the 2025 class. Lockett is battling for wide receiver snaps this year.

CB Kade Phillips: Phillips was ranked as the No. 29 overall prospect in the 2025 class. Phillips is expected to battle for a starting role at cornerback this year.

2026

QB Dia Bell: Bell was ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect in the 2026 class. He is expected to be Texas’ third-string quarterback this year.

LB Tyler Atkinson: Atkinson was ranked as the No. 18 overall prospect in the 2026 class. Atkinson is expected to see some snaps at linebacker this year and be a part of specials teams units.

EDGE Richard Wesley: Wesley was ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect in the 2026 class. Wesley is expected to see some snaps at defensive end this year.

2027

CB John Meredith: Meredith is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2027 class.

WR Easton Royal: Royal is ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2027 class.

OT Ismael Camara: Camara is ranked as the No. 29 overall prospect in the 2027 class.